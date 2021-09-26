Adams Central and St. Cecilia made it an all-city final in the Patriots’ invite Saturday.
On a breezy and somewhat cool Saturday, both the Class B Patriots and the Class C Hawkettes won both of their games in bracket play and met in the championship at Smith Softball Complex.
Behind the arm of senior pitcher Taylin Schernikau, the Patriots defense played well and the offense provided enough support to take an 8-3 victory over St. Cecilia and the tournament crown.
Schernikau went five innings, giving up three runs on five hits with four walks and a strikeout.
“She hit her spots really well,” AC head coach Tim Marker said of Schernikau. “She kept them off balance once again and our defense made some really good plays. And we had some really timely hits as well.”
AC jumped on St. Cecilia starting pitcher Allison Stritt, who recorded three strikeouts to five walks. The Hawkettes committed two errors behind Stritt, one in the third inning which contributed to the Patriots scoring three of their eight runs.
Peyton Baker came up huge for the Patriots as she went 3-for-3 with a single and two doubles that drove in four runs.
Her third inning double was a key hit for the Patriots early in the game. She drove the ball to the left-center gap to clear the bases and put the Patriots up 4-1.
“They hit the ball well and they are a good hitting team,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “I know our girls want another shot at that game, especially at the plate. You face different kinds of pitching all year and you can go from having 14 hits as a team to only two hits as a team or three hits like we had in this game, but overall I was proud of the effort our girls had (Saturday).”
STC faced a tough slate all day.
“Having to play Wayne, Kearney Catholic and Adams Central (in one day) — those are three tough teams especially playing them all in-a-row,” Ohnoutka said.
But STC did not back away from the challenge. The offense came alive against Wayne in the opener in what was a back-and-forth ball game.
The Hawkettes hit five home runs, with two of them coming from junior Jordan Head. In the second inning, STC scored 10 runs to take the lead and never looked back. Head hit back-to-back home runs in the inning, including a grand slam, and finished with seven RBI.
“Our bats were strong that game. Jordan (Head) was outstanding that game, both at the plate and in the circle,” Ohnoutka said. “She had a huge day and I was proud of her effort and getting that first win against Wayne shown momentum for us on a long Saturday.”
Wayne battled back in the final three innings to cut the lead to 11-9 but time ran out on the Blue Devils as STC advanced to play Kearney Catholic.
The Hawkettes beat Kearney Catholic earlier in the week. Ohnoutka noted how tough it is two defeat a good team twice.
“Kearney Catholic is a really good softball team and beating them on Monday felt good,” he said, “but then trying to beat them twice is a really tough task. Our bats showed up again and that helped things out a lot.”
The bats sure came alive for St. Cecilia, which dominated the Stars 13-2 to advance to the championship.
The Patriots had a little easier road to make it to the finals, first taking down Ord 14-1 and routing Cozad 11-1.
“Our pitching did a good job of hitting their spots. Kate (Ludemann) made it tough on (Ord),” Marker said. “Batting wise, the kids did a nice job of putting the ball in play. They have had some tough competition lately and that has helped us get ready for some these tournaments and they did a good job of staying in the zone and hitting the ball well.”