With just a week before the state tennis tournament begins, both city teams squared off on the court Thursday night. Both Adams Central and Hastings saw aspects of the game they were proud of as well as things to work on before the big tourney. But it was the Patriots that left Thursday’s dual with smiles on their faces, following a 7-2 victory.
AC head coach Ed Sughroue said it’s been a challenging year, but he was proud of the way his kids performed from start to finish on Thursday.
“We competed well,” he said. “It’s been a long year; as far as getting wins and losses, it’s been tough sledding. We played pretty well today and things came out our way.”
On the other side of the court, HHS head coach Roger Sunderman thought his team got out of the gates slowly, which affected the rest of the dual.
“AC battled; they’re a good team. They just wanted the points more than we did. A couple times I asked my guys if we were awake,” the Tigers’ coach said. “We were late on a lot of shots. We kind of picked it up in the singles, but we were still late on our movement and lacked concentration.”
Adams Central won two of the three doubles matches and found itself up 3-2 after the first two singles matches ended. With just four matchups remaining, Sughroue knew his squad needed just two of those to clinch the win. The Patriots got the two wins they needed and then got two more for good measure.
“I didn’t know if we were going to win any of the four, because (HHS) has great players over there...But our seniors all stepped up and they won all three of their singles matches. That was big for us,” Sughroue said.
One of those final four matches was the No. 3 singles bout between AC’s Spencer Willems, a senior, and HHS freshman Parker Ablott. Willems found himself down early, but he never stopped fighting and rallied to force a tiebreaker, ultimately capturing the victory.
“He was down 6-3, and then he kept finding a way. He was down 6-3 and then down 5-3 in the tiebreaker, but he just found a way to do it,” the AC coach said of Willems’ match. “A lot of credit to Spencer to come back. We’ve been in situations like that where it’s gone the other way.”
Adams Central seniors Evan Schumm and Barrett Shea also came away with wins Thursday night, each winning their matches 8-3.
Brayden Schram was the only Tiger to win his singles match. The HHS senior beat AC’s Drew Goracke 8-3, after he teamed up with Ablott to win their No. 3 doubles match 8-2.
Sunderman said his squad has the ability to compete, but often times the players get in their own way on the court.
“These kids have the talent; they have the fundamentals. Sometimes, they’re their own worst enemy, though,” he said. “They get it in their head that they can’t do this or they can’t do that. They’ve improved immensely since day one, and now they’re getting the tennis smarts — how to set up a point and how to finish a point. You can see that progress and you can see the development. Sometimes, they put a roadblock up in their mind, and that’s what we need to work on.”
The Tigers are off until the state tournament begins at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday. First-round matches begin at 9 a.m., and Sunderman knows his team will have to be ready to play at a high level right away, because it can’t afford to get off to another slow start.
“But we have to be ready to be on our game from the first match. We struggle if we don’t come out of the gate ready to go,” the coach said. “We have to be ready from the get-go to play our game.
“I treat it like another tournament, just like another game. The ball is going to come over the ent and we have to get it back over. Sometimes the ball’s going to come faster back faster, but we have to be ready for that... It’s just another match.”
As for the Patriots, they’ll go to Kearney on Saturday to play in one final tournament before state. Sughroue said it’s one more opportunity for the team to build chemistry with one another before putting it all on the line in Lincoln.
“We don’t want to get injured, but we still have things we want to work on and we want to see them compete,” Sughroue said. “Our guys are still learning to play together. We’ve done a lot of juggling with our lineup and our doubles teams are still learning how to play with one another.
“We’re going to be playing some good teams, and I just want to see our guys keep competing and building some chemistry.”
Adams Central 7, Hastings High 2
Singles
No. 1 — Brayden Schram, HHS, def. Drew Goracke, AC; 8-3
No. 2 — Tate McIntyre, AC, def. Jackson Graves, HHS; 8-0
No. 3 — Spencer Willems, AC, def. Parker Ablott, HHS; 9-8 (7-5)
No. 4 — Evan Schumm, AC, def. Ben Hafer, HHS; 8-3
No. 5 — Barrett Shea, AC, def. Mason Kusek, HHS; 8-3
No. 6 — Carter Lipovsky, AC, def. Ethan Zimmerman, HHS; 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 — Tate McIntyre/Drew Goracke, AC, def. Mason Kusek/Wyatt Tate, HHS; 8-2
No. 2 — Spencer Willems/Evan Schumm, AC, def. Jackson Graves/Ben Hafer, HHS; 8-5
No. 3 — Brayden Schram/Parker Ablott, HHS, def. Barrett Shea/Carter Lipovsky, AC; 8-2