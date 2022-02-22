Tuesday marked the beginning of the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 tournament at Patriot Gymnasium, and the only thing teams are focused on now is moving on in the tournament. The Adams Central boys started this season with hopes of playing its best basketball at this time, and now the Patriots are one step closer to proving how much they've grown.
AC, the tournament's third seed, jumped out to an early lead and then withstood a rally from second-seeded Gibbon to open the subdistrict with a 55-36 victory. Patriots' head coach Zac Foster was proud of his team's approach to the postseason opener.
"I don't care if it's by one or by 19; you survive and advance," Foster said. "We told our guys that every year at the state tournament, there's somebody there that is .500 (on the season). And if we end up making it, we'll be 13-13, so we told our guys, 'Why not us?' Let's see what we do and see if we can make a run. If we're deserving to win at the end of the game Thursday and we don't, we can handle that. I'm just proud of the guys and the growth they've made over the year. They've never quit on us as coaches, they love our program and they love each other. it's been a lot of fun to coach these guys."
Adams Central's defense was a big reason for the early lead. The Patriots stifled the Buffaloes' offense, limiting it to just seven field goals on 22 attempts (31.8 percent) and also forced 12 turnovers in the first half. AC outscored Gibbon in each of the first two quarters, taking a 31-18 lead into the break.
"I'm really proud of our guys for our approach. We talked before the game about how our defensive approach had to be non-negotiable. We're kind of inconsistent at times offensively, but when we're gritty and tough defensively we've had a lot of success this year," the AC coach said. "I thought we had that. From the start, I thought we really challenged our guys to set the bar for what the defense would be in the game, and I thought in the first quarter we did that."
In the first half, the AC offense was efficient at spreading the ball around, with five different players scoring in the opening quarter alone. Sophomore Jayden Teichmeier paced the Patriots with 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting, as he aggressively took the ball to the hoop and hitting open perimeter shots. Foster said that style of play from the young athlete will be key in the postseason.
"He's really a talented kid," he said of Teichmeier. "He's very, very humble. We're on him all the time; he needs to assert himself. He's one of our most dynamic athletes and he does a lot of really good things...We need him to be aggressive. Sometimes passing is the right thing, but if he's open he can't turn down shots. I thought he did a nice job being aggressive."
The Patriots maintained a 13-point lead at halftime, but AC offense went cold at the start of the third quarter, allowing Gibbon an opportunity to get back into the game. The Buffaloes trimmed the lead to 33-26 with less than 3 minutes left in the third. But Adams Central finished the period on an 8-0 run to go into the fourth quarter leading 41-26.
"There were times where it wasn't pretty, necessarily, but in an elimination scenario, when you have the lead and people's season is on the line, people are going to make runs and the intensity is different from a game in December. Credit to Gibbon; they put the press on us and they're well coached, and they didn't want their season to end," Foster said.
"I thought our focus wavered a little bit in the third quarter, but I think we fixed that down the stretch."
Jacob Eckhardt tallied 11 points, Paul Fago chipped in with nine, and Decker Shestak totaled eight. Fago also led the Patriots with seven rebounds.
The Patriots are now 11-13 on the season and will play in a rematch with Wood River for the C1-9 subdistrict crown. The Eagles beat AC 51-45 in the second game of the season, and Thursday's matchup — which is set for 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Gymnasium — should be another entertaining battle.
"I know they're a lot better than they were then and we're a lot better than we were then. I think it's going to be a great game, and we're excited to be playing here," Foster said.
Adams Central (55)
Sam Dierks 3, Jacob Eckhardt 11, Paul Fago 9, Decker Shestak 8, Jayden Teichmeier 15, Hyatt Collins 2, Grant Trausch 5, Brandon Wiseman 2
Gibbon (36)
Kadin Hines 5, Braxton Smith 2, Dylan Davis 6, Konner Hyde 13, Tyler Weismann 3, Mitchell Sell 5, Jacob Kucera 2
Wood River 58, Fillmore Central 36 (subhead)
The third quarter appeared to be the moment when the Fillmore Central boys were finally going to get over the hump against Wood River. The Panthers started the period with an 8-0 run to gain its first lead since midway through the first quarter. But, unfortunately for the Panthers, the Eagles erupted for a 24-0 run to gain a commanding lead en route to a 58-36 victory.
Fillmore Central trailed 22-15 at the half, but the Panthers took a 23-22 advantage when Isaiah Lauby splashed a pair of treys coupled with a basket from Keegan Theobald. But Wood River ended the final 5 minutes, 6 seconds on a 20- run, fueled by eight points from Caleb Paulk and six from Aiden Graves. FC's offense helped spark the run with eight turnovers.
Easton Graves led the charge for the Eagles 20 points, while Aiden, his twin brother, added 14.
Lauby tallied 14 for the Panthers, who finished their season with a record of 9-13.
Fillmore Central (36)
Keegan Theobald 6, Kade Cooper 2, Jayden Woolf 2, Isaiah Lauby 14, Daniel Stoner 5, Carson Asche 5, Tyler Cumpston 2
Wood River
Aiden Graves 14, Caleb Paulk 8, Cayleb Stewart 2, Easton Graves 20, Josh Luehr 10, Christian Johnson 4