The Central City offense can be difficult to game plan for. The Bison have a high-flying attack and a talented quarterback leading it. But Adams Central’s defense proved it was up for the challenge.
The Patriots’ D held the Bison to just one score until the game was well out of reach, forcing three turnovers along the way. Meanwhile, the AC offense was making the most of every opportunity it got en route to a 59-20 route for the Class C-1, eighth-ranked Patriots.
AC head coach Shawn Mulligan was proud of the way his team executed the game plan against the Bison’s offense.
“My hat goes off to coach (Josh) Lewis, (Whitney) Reutzel, and (Matt) Overmiller — those are the three guys that spend a huge amount of times with our guys in practice throughout the week,” Mulligan said. “It just came down to our kids playing physical...I thought we were really, really solid in our reads.”
The Bison present a tough challenge for defenses. Central City quarterback Kale Jensen averages more than 300 yards passing per game in a no-huddle, fast paced style. And, Bison head coach Troy Heubert’s high-stakes play calling forces opponents to be on high alert at all times.
In addition to onside kicks always being a possibility, the Bison like to play the numbers, even when its fourth down in their own territory. Sometimes the gamble paid off, but twice the Bison went for it on fourth down inside their own 36 and turned the ball over on downs.
“Every snap matters,” Mulligan said. “They’re a 1-5 football team, but, my goodness, what they do offensively is impressive. They have a philosophy, a gambling philosophy, and sometimes it works for them sometimes it doesn’t. They give up short fields trying to get points, and that’s the way they run their program... You just never feel comfortable, even being up 30-some points, just because of how quickly they can score points.”
The talent and style paid dividends in the game’s first drive of the game, however. Central City marched 59 yards on 12 plays, including a fourth-down conversion. Jensen tossed a shovel pass to Dyllan Belleci for a 4-yard touchdown, giving the Bison an 8-0 advantage.
But, after that, it was all Patriots, as Adams Central scored 52 unanswered points.
“I told the kids to expect failure at some point in this game. We had this early on when they scored the touchdown and got the two-point conversion, but I also said don’t accept failure,” the AC coach said. “They did a good job bouncing back after that opening touchdown and competing for four quarters.”
After the Bison opened the scoring in the first, AC scored twice in its first three offensive plays. Quarterback Jacob Eckhardt took a 73-yard run to the end zone, and, after an interception by AC’s Sam Dierks was returned to the 2-yard line, Nick Conant punched the ball in for a 14-8 lead. And Adams Central never looked back.
Conant led the team in rushing, carrying the ball 22 times for 203 yards and five total touchdowns. It was the third time Conant, who started for the injured Hyatt Collins, eclipsed 100 yards rushing this season. He found the ground on long touchdown runs of 57 and 34 yards while also hauling in a 7-yard pass from Eckhardt.
“(Nick’s) brother played here for us and was an extremely good running back, so I know there’s a lot of pressure on Nick to do well,” Mulligan said. “He’s a natural athlete — seems like all of the Conants are natural athletes. But, being a sophomore, he’s going to make some mistakes but the thing is he’s very talented and very coachable.”
AC’s defense even got in on the scoring. With 3 minutes, 15 seconds before halftime, Breck Samuelson recovered a fumble by Jensen and returned it 51 yards for the touchdown.
Eckhardt finished with 145 yards through the air, to go with his 73-yard run, on 9-for-12 passing, finding the end zone twice. Jayden Teichmeier hauled in one of those TD passes, a 31-yard strike from Eckhardt. He also caught a 34-yard pass to set up another touchdown.
Lucas Gabriel led Adams Central with 10 tackles, and Teichmeier and Dierks both recorded interceptions.
Adams Central improved to 4-2 on the season, and the win set up a top-10 battle with unbeaten Kearney Catholic (6-0). The Stars and the Patriots last met last year in the semifinals, when AC came away with a 34-29 victory.
“We have a history with them and we’ve seen them a lot over the last three years. We have a lot of respect for their coaching staff. They’re an extremely well coached team, they’re athletic on both sides of the ball...and I do know that we’re getting one of the better teams in the state to come in here to Patriot Field,” Mulligan said. “I’m sure they probably circled our game on the calendar after we beat them in the semifinals last year. I think it’ll be a really exciting football game for people that choose to come out to Patriot Field next week.”
CC (1-5)......................8 0 6 6 — 20
AC (4-2)................20 19 20 0 — 59
CC — 4 pass from Kale Jensen to Dyllan Belleci (Jensen to Dylan Pfeifer)
AC — 73 run Jacob Eckhardt (Richard Waldron kick)
AC — 2 run Nick Conant (Waldron kick)
AC — 5 run Conant (kick failed)
AC — 7 pass Eckhardt to Conant (Waldron kick)
AC — 33 run Conant (kick failed)
AC — 51 fumble return by Breck Samuelson (kick failed)
AC — 32 pass Eckhardt to Teichmeier (Waldron kick)
AC — 1 run Teichmeier (kick blocked)
CC — 28 pass Jensen to Belleci (try failed)
AC — 57 run Conant (Waldron kick)
CC — 39 pass Jensen to Tyler Carroll (try failed)
Rushing — CC, Kale Jensen 23-89, Dylan Pfeifer 1-11; AC, Nick Conant 22-203, Jacob Eckhardt 1-73, Evan Frink 4-8, Jayden Teichmeier 1-1, Kaleb Wahlmeier 3-1.
Passing — CC, Jensen 22-40-1 267; AC, Eckhardt 9-12-0 145.
Receiving — CC, Tyler Carroll 6-100, Ayden Zikmund 5-44, Dylan Pfeifer 3-42, Dyllan Belleci 3-37, Ashton Gragg 3-30, Clark Brown 2-14; AC, Jayden Teichmeier 2-65, Breck Samuelson 2-48, Holden O’Dey 2-12, Richard Waldron 1-9, Conant 1-7, Elijah Mulligan 1-4.