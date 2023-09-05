Adams Central can claim city bragging rights for the second time in three years.
The Class C-1 No. 7 Patriots (NebPreps) are entitled to do so after rallying back to defeat St. Cecilia in four sets Tuesday night inside Patriot Gym.
The Hawkettes, rated No. 10 in C-2, swiped the first set 25-20 before AC took the second and third 25-18, and the fourth 25-19.
“I thought we out-serve received them in that first set,” said STC coach Kelan Schumacher, “then they put a lot of pressure on us with their serve after that, especially in that second set. We kind of got a little shook up.”
St. Cecilia’s offense clicked early — the opposite of Adams Central’s intention out of the starting gate.
The Hawkettes (2-3), and setter Kathryn Van Skiver, flew the ball around the floor to Ryann Sabatka (four kills), Payton Sullivan (four), Nathie Krikac (three) and Lindsey Parr (three). STC, too, fired the ball aggressively from the service line.
They separated at the midpoint with a 5-1 run that ended with a Sullivan block to go up 18-13, then traded points to the finish.
“We were out of system a lot and we let them dig balls. They had good touches on the block and then they came back in system,” AC coach Libby Lollman said of the opening set.
“That was kind of our game plan, was if you let them be in system, they have very good hitters. So just looking statistically after that first set, Sabatka and Sullivan touched the ball way too many times for what we want defensively, then a few balls rolled their way.”
The Hawkettes won the big rallies in the first set, namely a third-time’s-the-charm point on a block by Sabatka, after two roofed attacks, to set up set point.
The match then shifted through the next three sets as Adams Central had more clean service receptions and could formulate some semblance of a functioning, in-system offense — of which neither side was über successful at on Tuesday.
“I didn’t think we were serving super aggressively in the last three sets, which is probably why we didn’t have as many errors,” said Schumacher, whose team missed eight serves in the first set. “But they seemed to be in system a little bit more.”
Adams Central pulled ahead 16-8 in the second set, then finished strong after a 5-0 STC run featuring four Patriot errors.
The momentum carried into the third, where AC opened with seven of the first eight points behind a pair of aces from Gracie Weichman. St. Cecilia climbed back to only two down at 18-16, but the Patriots ended on a 7-2 run to go up 2-1 in the match.
The Hawkettes appeared poised to take the match the distance with a 6-2 edge early in the fourth, but AC flushed those plans with a 23-13 run to end the match.
STC never did see the same offensive success it yielded in the first set. Sullivan finished with 11 kills and Sabatka 10 after opening with four kills apiece. Parr added eight and Krikac seven.
“I thought our outsides did nice job through the first three sets of doing some things we saw on our scouting report with some roll shots in some spots,” Schumacher said.
“I never felt like we were able to get our middles when it was smooth. (Van Skiver) was eight feet off the net trying to push the ball to our middles and that makes it hard.”
Megyn Scott found her form through a clunky match to finish with a match-high 21 kills for AC. Isabel DeJonge notched eight kills, Hannah Fiala seven and Lucy Fago five. Setter Gabby Feeney dished 33 assists.
“Their middles were cheating to our outsides, so it gave our middles and our right sides a wide open net,” Lollman said.
“We didn’t serve receive our best game tonight... But we’re happy to win.”
St. Cecilia (2-3)............25 18 18 19
Adams Central (5-1)....20 25 25 25
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Nathie Krikac 7-1-0, Ryann Sabatka 5-1-3, Lindsey Parr 8-0-0, Brynn Weeks 5-2-0, Payton Sullivan 11-0-2, Leah Hentzen 0-0-0, Allyse Evans 0-0-0, Kathryn Van Skiver 3-1-0. Totals: 44-5-5.
Assists—Van Skiver 34, Parr 3, Sabatka 2, Weeks 1, Krikac 1.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Fiala 7-0-2 1/2, Hannah Gengenbach 3-0-1/2, Megyn Scott 21-0-3 1/2, Isabel DeJonge 8-0-0, Lucy Fago 5-0-1/2, Irelyn Samuelson 0-1-0, Gracie Weichman 1-3-0, Gabby Feeney 4-0-0. Totals: 49-4-7.
Assists—Feeney 33, Weichman 3, Scott 2, DeJonge 1.