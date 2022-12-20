Adams Central played its second hot team in a row Tuesday. And for the second straight time, it resulted in a loss.
The Patriots (5-2) hosted York, who took control of the game in the third quarter and held on for a 59-45 boys’ basketball win. The loss came on the heels of AC’s loss to Amherst on Saturday.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to York and Amherst. They’ve been probably bigger and more athletic at every position, which makes it difficult,” said Patriot coach Zac Foster.
York came into Tuesday’s contest scoring 75 points a game.
The Dukes (4-1) led all the way except for a half minute in the early going. York’s two guards led the charge.
Ryan Seevers enjoyed a 26-point output while Garrett Ivey closed with 11 points.
“They’ve got two really good guards who dictate a lot of things,” Foster said.
Jayden Teichmeier led the Patriots with 18 points. Grant Trausch, Jack Trausch and Tate McIntyre knocked down eight points apiece.
York broke out early behind the scoring of Ivey and Seevers, who combined for 13 of their team’s 18 first-quarter points.
By halftime, AC held its own with the Dukes. York owned a 29-25 edge.
“Early we gave up easy baskets that hurt us,” Foster said. “Then we kind of fixed that. Then in the second half offensively we just made too many mistakes. We could never get over the hump.”
Three AC starters, Hyatt Collins, Sam Dierks and Decker Shestak were unable to score. Abram Johnson was the only other Patriot to score. He splashed a three-point bucket in the first quarter.
The third quarter saw the Patriots tally only six points, five from Teichmeier and one from McIntyre.
How do the Patriots produce more scoring from their offense?
“We’ve just got to keep going to work every day. We’ve got to continue to develop our inside game. When we got the ball inside we scored a lot more efficiently,” Foster said. “One of the things that has hurt us is turnovers. Against good teams, that’s going to cost you. You can’t waste possessions.”
After halftime, the Dukes upped their lead to 12 points late in the third quarter. York took a 42-31 lead going into the final period.
York stretched its advantage to 13 points early in the fourth period.
The Patriots mounted a brief 6-0 scoring run midway in the fourth that cut the Dukes’ lead to seven points. But Seevers’ 12 fourth-quarter points helped secure York’s victory.
York (4-1)...........18 11 13 17 — 59
AC (5-2)................12 13 6 14 — 45
Garrett Ivey 11, Marshall McCarthy 5, Leyton Snodgrass 2, Ryan Seevers 26, Ryan Huston 2, Barrett Olson 8, Austin Phinney 5.
Grant Trausch 8, Tate McIntyre 8, Dylan Janzen 8, Jayden Teichmeier 18, Austin Vontz 3.