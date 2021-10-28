GRAND ISLAND — Libby Lollman’s advice to her Adams Central volleyball team Wednesday night following its loss in the Class B, Subdistrit 6 final to Grand Island Northwest was similar to last year after the Patriots were convinced their season was over.
“Take it as information,” the coach said.
That means, in summation, Wednesday night was a learning experience and the real test comes Saturday.
“You can’t change the outcome tonight,” Lollman continued, “so we just talked about this is information. Before Saturday (in 2020), we learned a lot about ourselves in that game.”
A loss can sometimes be a blessing. Lollman hopes that’s the case this time.
The Patriots crumbled following a first-set loss to the Vikings in which they led 23-21 and dropped the match 25-23, 25-9, 25-17.
Lollman knew it wasn’t pretty to watch when momentum sided with the Vikings, but this loss didn’t end the Patriots’ season. Just as their subdistrict defeat at Kearney Catholic in 2020, to their surprise, didn’t either.
The four-point run that Northwest ended the first set with snowballed into the second and an avalanche of points swallowed the Patriots, who fell 25-9.
“We just didn’t find court,” Lollman said. “They don’t ever make it easy, but we also made it a little bit harder on ourselves, especially in runs.”
Adams Central led 5-4 in the second on an ace by Lauryn Scott, who punished 10 of her match-high 18 kills in the first.
But Northwest scored nine straight on serving by Macie Middleton and five errors by the Patriots as part of a 20-4 run that ended the set.
The Vikings also registered four of their seven blocks in the second set. Lollman struggled to see why her team wasn’t adjusting.
“We’ve seen it all year, so it just kind of surprised me how we didn’t make adjustments,” she said. “I’m hoping that’s something we can learn from and do better on Saturday.”
Northwest didn’t need to change anything. The combination of six clicking hitters and steady service from the line kept AC off balance enough. Even through a back-and-forth third set that more closely resembled the first.
Tied at 17 in the third, Northwest buried eight straight points to seal the match.
AC committed four errors before back-to-back blocks by Chloe Mader and a kill by Ashlynn Brown clinched it.
Brown and Whitney Loman finished with 10 kills apiece for the Vikings, who improved to 24-11 and will host a district final.
“It’s not always skill that beats you,” Lollman said. “It’s yourself.”
The Patriots now have three days to figure themselves out before a state tournament berth is on the line with a yet to be determined opponent.
AC (19-14)...........................23 9 17
NW (24-11).......................25 25 25
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Gracie Weichman 1-0-0, Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-1, Kylie Lancaster 0-1-0, Chelsey Wiseman 1-0-0, Megyn Scott 5-0-0, Jady Gannon 0-0-0, Gabby Feeney 0-0-0, Lauryn Scott 18-1-0, Rachel Goodon 3-0-3, Emma Estrada 0-0-0. Totals: 29-2-4
Assists: Feeney 13, Wiseman 13, Gannon 1, L. Scott 1
Northwest (kills-aces-blocks)
Sophia McKinney 0-0-0, Ashlynn Brown 10-01, Whitney Loman 10-0-0, Taylor Jakubowksi 4-0-2 1/2, Halle Palu 3-0-1/2, Chloe Mader 9-3-2, Makinzi Havranek 0-1-0, Taylor Retzlaff 0-0-0, Macie Middleton 0-2-0, Rylie Rice 4-0-1. Totals: 40-6-7
Assists: Havranek 20, Middleton 15, McKinney 3, Loman 1, Jakubowski 1