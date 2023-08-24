w11-03-22NSAvbADC1strd_016.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central's Megyn Scott spikes the ball during the Patriots' first-round match of the Class C-1 state tournament Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

It’s a good thing Adams Central volleyball has grown used to playing the underdog role over the last three seasons.

The Patriots, and their head coach Libby Lollman, expect this season to be asterisked much the same. Though, that’s not the team’s outlook by any stretch.

0
0
0
0
0