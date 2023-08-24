It’s a good thing Adams Central volleyball has grown used to playing the underdog role over the last three seasons.
The Patriots, and their head coach Libby Lollman, expect this season to be asterisked much the same. Though, that’s not the team’s outlook by any stretch.
However, after graduating their tallest player and best blocker, their spiritual spark, and a top server and hitter, Adams Central certainly has spots to fill if its to make a fourth consecutive run at the state tournament.
So Lollman can understand what it may look like from outside the gymnasium doors.
“I think people would say it’s going to be a rebuilding year, losing three key seniors, but I don’t think so,” said Lollman, who enters her fifth season at AC. “We’ve had people slide into some key positions.
“I think we look a little different, but I think in certain aspects we’re already better. I think we’re a little more consistent than we were but that also comes with returning three seniors who have played, especially serve receive and defense for three years. That’s a huge component. We just have kids who have filled roles really well.”
The 2023 Patriots will have a different tinge. They’ll need to be quicker and more crisp on offense to make up for what they lack in height.
Junior Hannah Fiala, who figures to receive prominent playing time, is the team’s tallest at 5-foot-8. Seniors Lucy Fago, Hannah Gengenbach, and Megyn Scott — a member of last year’s All-Tribland first team — are listed at 5-7.
“Our offense is going to be quicker this year,” Lollman said. “We’re not super tall so we can’t be hitting over people, so we have to move a little faster. That’s something we’ve really worked on in preseason.”
Scott led the team with 391 kills last season while hitting near .200. She also racked up the most digs with 324. Gengenbach added 105 kills to the mix.
Both were fed by setter Gabby Feeney, who dished 885 assists in her first year of full-time action.
Lollman said Feeney, a second team All-Tribland selection last season, is a valuable piece to the puzzle offensively.
“Gabby is the strongest setter that I’ve seen in high school,” Lollman said. “She can push a ball anywhere and she’s kind of taken control of offensively what we want to do.”
The Patriots made what some considered another surprise trip to Lincoln last November after pulling an upset of Pierce in a five-set district final.
It marked the third straight year AC, which finished 24-10, was the lower seed in the sub-state game, and the third straight victory in that role.
Lollman believes her 2023 squad has the same destiny, even if the same underdog route is required.
“These seniors have gone every single year. When we started that run they were freshmen and to them they don’t know any different,” she said. “It is an expectation, but they have an understanding, like, each year their road to get there has not been easy. But they embraced those challenges really, really well.”