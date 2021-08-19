Adams Central volleyball has taken meaningful steps each of the last two seasons under head coach Libby Lollman.
In Lollman’s first season at the helm, the Patriots experienced growing pain in the form of a five-set subdistrict loss to Kearney Catholic in which the head coach felt the team was “on the cusp.”
Last season, Adams Central was swept by the Stars during subdistrict play in Kearney and left Cope Coliseum mostly in tears without hope of a district final berth.
But there was more in the plan for the Patriots in 2020.
AC took its wildcard seeding up the road to Grand Island and shocked Central Catholic in its home gymnasium, clinching the program’s first state tournament berth in 32 years.
That the Patriots achieved the feat against another storied program such as the Crusaders made it all the more special. It was a feeling of arrival, even if the journey was short-lived after No. 1 Wahoo sent AC home in the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament.
“I just think we’re really created a program where there are those high expectations,” Lollman said.
“You don’t know what it’s like until you’re there. They didn’t know what they were missing out on until they really did get to experience it. Obviously, last year was a little bit different (with the pandemic).”
AC bumped up to Class B this season, too, which changes some things but not others.
“It doesn’t change our regular season at all,” Lollman said. “We played a 75% Class B schedule last year anyways, so I think having that in the past doesn’t change the journey of the season and I think that’s big for us. It really just changes our postseason play. We actually might be playing some teams that we’re more familiar with.”
The Patriots adopted the attitude of “expecting to win” in 2020. This year, it’s no different, despite graduating Caitlyn Scott (332 kills, 41 aces), Cami Wellensiek (94 kills, 70 blocks), Morgan Burr (297 digs), and Elizabeth Anderson (147 assists, 31 aces).
“We did lose some really key leaders last year but I don’t think it’s a rebuilding year; I think it’s more of a recruiting year,” Lollman said. “I’m super excited for some of these kids that have come in an embraced new positions and the things we could do this year with them.”
Hannah Gengenbach found a groove in the latter half of her freshman season, accounting for some timely kills and plays for the Patriots down the stretch during their run. Lollman expects that to be more of a theme this fall.
“She really peaked at the end of last year,” Lollman said. “She’s going to have to play middle again for us and have more of a key role offensively.”
The same can be said for Lauryn Scott, who enters her junior season. Scott was a streaky server and led the team with 42 aces. She also collected 109 kills.
“(Lauryn) will play some middle and be a six-rotation player for us. She’s really come into her own.” Lollman said
“I think those who were more of role players for us last year are going to be really key players this year and I think they’ve really embraced that position and have done such a good job of that.”
In total, the Patriots return six varsity players who started at one point or another last year. Jessica Babcock headlines the attackers having scored 297 kills on a .241 efficiency. Setter Chelsey Wiseman is also back after sending out 658 assists as a junior.
Emma Estrada, who transferred from Hastings High last year, tagged 98 kills for the Patriots as a junior.
Lollman doesn’t plan to run a libero, at least initially. But Jady Gannon, who saw limited time in 2020, will have a larger defensive role.
“We have a lot of really good six rotation players and I think we’re really athletic,” Lollman said. “We’re going to try to keep out six most athletic girls on the court all the time.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 19 Grand Island; Aug. 26 at Sandy Creek; Aug. 31 at Seward; Sept. 2 at Ravenna; Sept. 7 St. Cecilia; Sept. 9 at Blue Hill; Sept. 14 Aurora, Minden; Sept. 16 at Doniphan-Trumbull; Sept. 18 Central City; Sept. 21 St. Paul; Sept. 25 AC invite; Sept. 28 Northwest; Oct. 5 York; Oct. 12 FC invite; Oct. 14 Central Conference tournament; Oct. 16 Schuyler; Oct. 19 Holdrege, Lexington; Oct. 21 GICC