For the second consecutive season, Ashland-Greenwood enters the state playoffs unbeaten and as the top-ranked team. And, for the second straight year, Adams Central will be making the trek to Ashland’s Memorial Stadium with the goal of upsetting the No. 1 Bluejays.
“I think our kids are pretty well aware that we ended their undefeated season last year, and they’re the No. 1 seed. I’m sure that’s been reiterated this entire week. But it’s a new season,” said AC head coach Shawn Mulligan. “To be the best you have to beat the best. I have a lot of respect for their program and what they do.
“I’m very pleased for our senior group; they qualified for state all four years, and that’s an experience that a lot of seniors can’t say is the case.”
The two teams met in the quarterfinals of the playoffs last year, when Adams Central knocked off the Bluejays with a 35-6 drubbing en route to a runner-up finish. This year, the Patriots still carry that same underdog label heading into the matchup, but Ashland-Greenwood has a little extra motivation in the form of vengeance.
Both Adams Central and Ashland-Greenwood have gotten to where they are because of a solid rushing attack and stingy defense. On paper, it’d be difficult to tell which team is which.
The Patriots are averaging 242.7 yards rushing per game, the Bluejays 218.8. Ashland-Greenwood is giving up 7.3 points per contest, Adams Central 14.6.
“I just don’t see a lot of weaknesses; offense, defense, special teams, individual players — they just are very talented, athletic and aggressive,” Mulligan said of the Bluejays. “They’ve played a very difficult schedule and they’ve done extremely well.”
The Bluejays have not allowed more than 16 points in a game this season and have shut out three opponents. Nathan Upton leads AG with 715 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Drake Zimmerman and Logan Sobota are second and third on the team, combining for another 805 yards and 10 scores.
Ashland-Greenwood quarterback Dane Jacobson has kept defenses honest from selling out against the run, as he’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight of his nine games this season.
As for the Patriots, the bulk of the offense has come from running backs Hyatt Collins and Nick Conant. The two have 23 touchdowns between the two of them, as Collins has racked up 1,096 yards on 132 carries (8.3 yards per attempt) and Conant has 674 yards.
Like Jacobson, Jacob Eckhardt compliments the run game from the quarterback position. He’s totaled 943 yards and 10 TDs this year.
Only once has the AC defense allowed a team to score more than 20 points on them, and that was a 9-0 Kearney Catholic team that is seeded No. 2 in the tournament.
The Patriots won four of their final five games — the lone loss coming to the Stars — outscoring opponents 173-33 in those victories. Mulligan said his squad is going into the showdown with the Bluejays with confidence.
“Our guys are very pleased to be a part of the postseason. At one point, I don’t know if they thought that’d be an opportunity for them,” the coach said. “But we’ve been playing well. We’ve won four of five games and we’ll continue to get better. Their expectations are to go to Ashland and be competitive for all four quarters. Hopefully we have an opportunity to pull it out in the end.”