Adams Central entered Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic knowing there would be little margin for error. After all, the Patriots’ opponent was Class B No. 3 Waverly.
AC fell behind the Vikings early and it cost them. The Patriots managed to score just two points in the first eight minutes and were never fully able to make up the full deficit despite a late run.
“We got off to a bad start. Against a team that good it’s very difficult to comeback after a slow start, but I’m super proud of our kids and the progress that they have made from Tuesday night to (Saturday),” said AC head coach Zac Foster.
Ultimately, the Patriots had a few chances in the fourth quarter to come back, but Waverly did its job of knocking down free throws in the final minutes to seal the game.
The Vikings finished 11-for-14 from the line and 7-for-8 in the final two minutes to shut the door on any AC comeback, winning 44-40 at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Foster said it was a solid week of basketball for his program despite going 1-2 in its three contests. The Patriots lost to St. Paul in overtime Tuesday and beat Fillmore Central Friday night.
“We took a step forward in practice, we took a step forward Friday against Fillmore Central and took a step forward (Saturday),” Foster said. “I’m really proud of the commitment of our kids. Like I said, you can not have that bad of a start falling behind 12-2 to start the game and expect to beat a team of that caliber, but I’m proud of how my kids fought.”
Paul Fago led the Patriots and the game in scoring with his game high 23 points. Fago went 8-for-14 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
“I thought that Paul (Fago) the last couple of nights has scored the ball well. His energy, his rebounding and his defense have been much better, which is good to see,” said Foster.
The quickness and athleticism from Waverly stood out to Foster and he knew that it would be a challenge for his squad.
“They are crazy athletic,” Foster said.
“Every position they are strong, athletic, quick and have high court IQ. They have some guys that play a lot. Just their overall collective athleticism, I thought, put us on our heels especially early on in the game.”
Turnovers played benefit for the Vikings. Waverly took the nine AC cough-ups and turned them into 12 points.
“We have to do a better job at the beginning of the game not to be rushed. We were playing way too fast and part of that comes with the inexperience,” Foster said. “That excuse is less accurate as the season continues on. We have experience now; we are seven games in. We got to start growing and not having some of those mistakes.”
AC..........................2 10 9 19 — 40
WAV.......................8 11 9 16 — 44
AC (40)
Paul Fago 23, Sam Dierks 5, Jayden Teichmeier 5, Jacob Eckhardt 4, Decker Shestak 3
Waverly (44)
Cole Murray 16, AJ Heffelfinger 9, Preston Harms 7, Landon Tjaden 4, Carter Gullion 3, Riley Marsh 3, Sam Schernikau 2