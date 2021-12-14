Going scoreless for more than 12 minutes won’t win basketball games. But Adams Central nearly did anyway Tuesday.
The Patriots overcame a long scoring drought, only to fall in overtime 45-39 to St. Paul in AC’s gym.
Adams Central (1-4) didn’t score at all in the third quarter. Then the Patriots extended that dry streak deep into the fourth period. Meanwhile, St. Paul tallied 12 unanswered points to take a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Decker Shestak broke AC’s dry spell with a fast-break layup with 3:14 left in the game. Adams Central scored five consecutive points down the fourth-quarter stretch.
While AC’s offense went almost dormant, its defense kept making it difficult on St. Paul (2-2).
“You give them 35 points in regulation, you have a chance to win,” said AC coach Zac Foster. “Defensively we did enough. We weren’t perfect but we did enough. Offensively, we’ve got to put the ball in the basket a little bit more than we are doing now.”
The Patriots’ Jayden Teichmeier sent the game into overtime at 35-all. He scored on a close-range shot with 10 seconds left on the fourth-quarter clock. Teichmeier nailed a pair of charity shots moments earlier to dwindle the Wildcats’ lead to 35-33.
The competitive nature of the two teams kept the game close. Neither team could muster a double-digit lead. St. Paul led by nine points early in the fourth quarter. AC led by as many as five.
Only one Patriot got into double-figure scoring. Paul Fago rang up a game-high 16 points. Only three other AC players got into the scorebook. Teichmeier closed with nine, seven of them on free throws. Shestak and Jacob Eckhardt tallied eight and six, respectively.
No matter how tough the Patriots played in the fourth quarter and in overtime, they couldn’t overcome the disastrous third quarter.
The Patriots came out of halftime with a 25-20 advantage. But the cold spell doomed as AC went 0-for-8 from the floor and made no free throws.
“I am proud of the way our guys fought down the stretch. We could have gone away but we didn’t,” Foster said. “Throughout the game there were just too many little mental errors and mental lapses that when you have a drought you can’t overcome. We’ve got to do a better job of cleaning up what we can control and try to find easy baskets during those (scoreless) stretches.”
Adams Central was able to put together an extensive scoring spree. The Patriots reeled off 10 unanswered points in the second quarter that gave AC a 21-16 margin.
AC regained its five-point lead late in the second quarter when Eckhardt made one of two free-throw tries.
St. Paul finished with two players in double-figure scoring. They were Trevor Dugan with 13 and Ryan Birkby with 10.
“We fought and gave us a chance to win. It is really difficult going 12 minutes without scoring,” Foster said.
St. Paul (2-2).....13 7 12 3 10 — 45
AC (1-4)...............8 17 0 10 4 — 39
St. Paul (45)
Jaxson Klinginsmith 8, Bryce Knapp 3, Sam Wells 3, Espen Goettsche 8, Ryan Birkby 10, Trevor Dugan 13.
Adams Central (39)
Jacob Eckhardt 6, Paul Fago 16, Decker Shestak 8, Jayden Teichmeier 9.