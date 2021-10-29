ASHLAND — When Jacob Eckhardt and Breck Samuelson linked up for a 45-yard touchdown pass to start the second half Friday night, Adams Central felt good about its chances.
When the Patriots led 6-3 over No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood early on, the Patriots felt good, too.
But the undefeated Bluejays felt — and played — better, and avenged last year’s quarterfinal playoff loss that came at the hands of the Patriots.
Already leading 17-12, Ashland-Greenwood’s offense engineered a close-to six minute drive to begin the fourth quarter, and Nathan Upton punched in the insurance score from two yards out to finalize a 23-12 result in the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs at Memorial Field in Ashland.
“That drive there was pretty important because we kind of imposed our will,” said Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson.
Upton, who led all ball carriers with 79 yards on 20 rushes, had his name called 11 times during the 13-play drive that covered 72 yards.
By that point in the game, Adams Central’s line was worn down. The Patriots, who only gave up 250 total yards to the Bluejays, surrendered 150 in the second half — 135 between two Bluejays scoring drives.
“They’re really good up front, very aggressive,” said Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan. “They’re deep and they play a lot of kids… That’s a really, really, really good football team.”
Both teams were much different from a year ago when the Patriots ended as Class C-1 runner-up after upsetting the top-seeded ‘Jays.
One element Adams Central hoped would make a difference was the return of Hyatt Collins to the backfield this go-around with A-G.
But the Bluejays (10-0) held the Patriots to 32 total rushing yards, 27 from Collins.
AC’s passing game was slightly more successful. Quarterback Jacob Eckhardt completed 15-of-25 passes for 147 yards with two interceptions, including one that essentially ended the game with 1:29 left.
“On film we saw them get progressively better every week,” Thompson said. ”With Hyatt Collins back there and their quarterback and two top receivers, they have a lot of weapons… That’s a great team, they shouldn’t hang their heads about anything. That’s a well-coached, very talented team.”
Adams Central’s defense held firm when Ashland-Greenwood marched to the AC 18 on its opening drive.
The Bluejays managed a 35-yard Evan Shepard field goal for the early lead.
Adams Central (6-4) answered with a touchdown on a fade from Eckhardt to Jayden Teichmeier in the corner of the north end zone.
Again, the Patriot defense proved sturdy as Ashland-Greenwood wiped 5 1/2 minutes off the second quarter clock but missed a 30-yard field goal on fourth down.
But a turnover on AC’s ensuing drive — Eckhardt’s first interception — translated into the Bluejays’ first touchdown.
“We’ve relied on our defense quite a bit all year,” Thompson said.
Dane Jacobsen scrambled for 11 seconds on a broken play as the Patriots pursued him behind the line. At last, the sophomore single caller laced a pass to the back of the end zone where he found Thomas Spears.
“When it’s a tough football game, it comes down to a few plays,” Mulligan said. “They made those plays and they won the football game tonight.”
One play Adams Central would like back is the 29-yard touchdown pass to Drew Bonifas that was wiped off the scoreboard because of a holding penalty at the 10 yard line.
“Being a 16 seed, playing toe-to-toe with a No. 1 seed for four quarters,” Mulligan said, “we’re very proud of this group.”
AC (6-4)……..………6 0 6 0 — 12
A-G (10-0)………….3 7 7 6 — 23
A-G — Evan Shepard 35 FG
AC — Jacob Eckhardt 9 pass Jayden Teichmeier (pass fail)
A-G — Dane Jacobsen 16 pass Thomas Spears (Shepard kick)
AC — Eckhardt 45 pass Breck Samuelson (pass fail)
A-G — Jacobsen 8 pass Logan Sobota (Shepard kick)
A-G — Nathan Upton 2 run (kick fail)