Saturday’s Adams Central volleyball invite was packed full of ranked teams, with half the tourney field finding spots in the top 10 of their respective classes.
The Patriots — who are one of those ranked teams, coming in at No. 9 in Class B — notched wins in the first two rounds, including a victory over Class C-1 No. 7 Broken Bow, to advance to the finals. Awaiting AC in the championship was C-1 No. 10 Malcolm; the Clippers put on display its full arsenal of weapons on the offensive attack, and the Patriots got in their own way too many times, as Malcom took the tourney title with a 25-21, 25-20 win over host Adams Central.
Despite the loss in the day’s final match, AC head coach Libby Lollman liked what she saw from her girls throughout the day.
“It was a fun day because I thought it was really competitive and there were a lot of top teams in the state here,” she said. “Playing three games in a day takes a lot of mental toughness, and that’s something we’re working on. But I’m proud of the girls; it’s a good day to go 2-1. We’re excited to see where we can go from here, but we’re not satisfied just yet.”
In the finals, Adams Central jumped out to a 12-6 lead, but the Clippers scored 13 of the next 15 points to go up 18-14 on the Patriots. Malcolm then went on a 5-0 run behind the serving of Kiley Elkins, who had two aces during the run.
AC finished the first set with eight errors, which loom especially large when the loss was by just four points, giving the Clippers a huge advantage in the best of three match.
“We just had too many hitting errors... That hurts you,” Lollman said. “Serve-receive broke down, and it was just two or three at a time, but they had a server go back and go on a little run, and then another little run, and then they go and finish the game and we just couldn’t match it.”
Malcolm flexed its muscle in set two. Four different players recorded at least three kills in the set. Elkins finished with a match-high 12 kills in the two sets, while Diamond Sedlak and Gracie Burwell tallying five each. Lauryn England was the facilitator, distributing 25 assists in the match.
Jessica Babcock led AC with eight kills and Lauryn Scott tallied six. Chelsey Wiseman and Gabby Feeney each notched a team-high eight assists.
Lollman saw a lot of good things from her team. During the Malcolm match, the Patriots’ defense was extremely tough, getting touches at the net and digging up thunderous strikes from the Clipper attackers.
In the semifinals, the Patriots’ coach was proud of the way her team rebounded after losing the second set. Adams Central edged out Broken Bow by two points in the opening set, but the Indians won the second decisively 25-16. But Adams Central collected itself and came back to beat the seventh-ranked team in C-1 25-15 in the final frame.
“We were consistent,” Lollman said of her team’s performance against Broken Bow. “We broke down a little bit in that second set, but we came back in that third set. Especially in tournament play, volleyball is a game of runs; when you’re only playing two of three, it’s hard to get that momentum back when teams go on service runs against you, so you really have to have a good start.
“We had a really good start to set three and they kept that going and knocked off a really good Broken Bow team that’s going to do some good things come postseason play.”
Superior, the seventh-ranked team in Class C-2, took down Class B foe Gering in the first round before falling to Malcolm and then Broken Bow to finish in fourth place. Doniphan-Trumbull won its final match of the day to take seventh in the tournament.
Adams Central improved to 12-6 on the year. The Patriots will take on potential subdistrict foe Northwest, which has a record of 7-7 this season. But Lollman said the .500 record is not indicative of the Vikings’ talent level, as they’ve played against some of the top teams in the area.
“They play a really tough schedule, so you can’t look at their losses because they’re all very respectable losses,” she said. “When it comes to conference games in the Central Conference, they expect to win. We know they can do some really good things, but it’s going to be a best three of five so we want to match the competitiveness.”
Tournament results
First round
Broken Bow over Boone Central 25-9, 25-16
Adams Central over Centura 25-15, 25-23
Malcolm over Doniphan-Trumbull 25-6, 25-20
Superior over Gering 31-29, 25-19
Semifinals
Adams Central over Broken Bow 25-23, 16-25, 25-15
Malcolm over Superior 25-16, 25-18
Consolation semifinals
Centura over Boone Central 19-25, 25-20, 25-19
Gering over Doniphan-Trumbull 26-24, 25-21
Seventh-place match
Doniphan-Trumbull over Boone Central 21-25, 25-11, 25-14
Fifth-place match
Gering over Centura 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Third-place match
Broken Bow over Superior 25-16, 25-20
Finals
Malcolm over Adams Central 25-21, 25-20