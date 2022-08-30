Adams Central reverted to it strengths to get even Tuesday night in a triangular hosted by Hastings High.
After the Patriots dropped their opening match in three sets to Class B No. 9 Seward, they turned to their serving and defense to escape The Jungle 1-1 on the night.
AC, which was rated preseason but dropped out of the most recent Omaha World-Herald poll, relied heavily on touches at the net and steady serving to sweep the Tigers.
“Those weren’t our strength that first game, so that really hurt us,” said Adams Central coach Libby Lollman.
Senior Lauryn Scott served three of the team’s six aces against its crosstown rival and finished with the match-high seven kills in a 25-19, 25-10 win.
Rachel Goodon registered three of the Patriots’ six blocks and their floor defense held the Tigers to only 14 kills.
Seward scored 39 kills on the Patriots in a 25-16, 19-25, 25-19 win earlier which had the Bluejays leaving Hastings 2-0 on the day and 4-1 on the year.
“They’re a good team and they swung well,” said Lollman.
“Our hands were a little late... It’s the littlest things that make the biggest difference.”
Lollman pointed to a sluggish first set as a difference maker in her team’s first loss of the season.
Tied at 14 in the opener, Seward scored 11 of the final 13 points. The Bluejays benefitted from 11 errors by the Patriots in the game.
“You can’t come slow out of the gate,” Lollman said. “We went point-for-point with Seward to 14 ... and I just felt like one run kills you, especially in a triangular.”
Adams Central salvaged the second set thanks to the Scott sisters, Megyn and Lauryn, combining for 12 kills. They totaled 25 for the match.
An early run by the Bluejays in the third set provided all the cushion they needed, up 8-3. Adams Central got it 19-16 on back-to-back kills by Megyn Scott, then to 22-19 on Lauryn’s final kill.
“We’ve just got to take care of our side a little bit,” Lollman said. “We didn’t go on those runs at the service line like we wanted to.”
But that all changed in the second match.
Adams Central (2-1), which had just one match under its belt heading across the first five days of the season, got comfortable against Hastings.
The Tigers scored the first three points in the first set before the Patriots tallied 14 of the next 19. AC had four blocks in the set — two from Goodon and one each by Megyn and Lauryn Scott.
Lollman got what she wished for as far as serving in set two. Gabby Feeney served five straight points during a 6-0 run that had the Patriots ahead 9-3.
Kylie Lancaster aided an eight-point swing later to all but seal the match.
“I hope we take what happened in those games (seriously) because we have a lot of triangulars,” said Lollman, who team plays next on Sept. 6 against St. Cecilia. “This is such a good group that they’ll bounce back fine.”
Sporting an overhauled roster, the Tigers (1-3) were fighting uphill most of the night, through both of their matches.
Allison Soucie’s squad returned only a middle blocker and a libero from a season ago. Those aren’t your typical pieces to build around.
“We’re a young team, we’re still learning each other, the speed of the game,” said Soucie, who’s expecting her second child Wednesday morning and will miss an undetermined amount of time this fall.
“We’re figuring it out, but I feel like every game we’ve had so far we’ve gotten better.”
Soucie’s attitude for acclimation is trial by fire, as was evident in her reluctance to call timeout as AC began its 12-1 match-ending run.
“I want to see what they can do,” she said.
That goes especially for junior Mary Howie, who is tasked with quarterbacking an offense as a first-year varsity setter.
“We’re trying to get her to find that balance of being selfish and selfless at the same time,” said Soucie, whose team hosts McCook Thursday “Your hitters are going to make mistakes, you are going to make mistakes. We’re trying to get them all to mesh well and we’re slowly getting there.”
Kori Curtis led the Tigers with five kills against AC. Eli Robbins, one of the players with varsity experience, added three kills and two blocks. Carlie Beckby scored three kills off the bench.
AC (2-1)................25 25
HHS (1-3)..............19 10
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Gracie Weichman 1-0-1, Hannah Gengenbach 2-0-1, Kylie Lancaster 1-1-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 6-0-1, Isabel DeJonge 0-2-0, Gabby Feeney 1-0-0, Lauryn Scott 7-3-0, Rachel Goodon 2-0-3. Totals: 20-6-6.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Kori Curtiis 5-0-1, Addyson Germes 0-0-0, Eli Robbins 3-0-2, Mary Howie 0-1-0, Madi Hamilton 1-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-0-0, Carlie Beckby 3-0-0, Lexi Benson 1-1-0, Shaylee Knott 1-1-1. Totals: 14-3-4.
Assists: AC 16 (Feeney 14); H 13 (Howie 12).