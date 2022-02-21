Evan Smith could’ve imagined a less stressful scenario where he tallied his 100th victory coaching Adams Central.
But he’ll take the 54-45 win his fifth-ranked Patriots got for him Monday night in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 semifinals.
Adams Central (20-3) didn’t play great, but it didn’t suffer an upset against the Huskies (6-17).
“I don’t think we were real crisp on both ends of the floor,” Smith said, “but I thought our girls battled well throughout the game, just in spurts. It was just one of those hard-fought games.”
Libby Trausch poured in 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting and both Gracie Weichman (11) and Lauryn Scott (10) joined her in double figures to lift the Patriots into the B-6 final Wednesday night against No. 10 Northwest.
Adams Central’s biggest issue was finishing close-proximity shots, especially in the first half.
The Patriots missed a number of “bunnies,” which prohibited them from extending a lead to more than two possessions until the fourth quarter.
“I think that had a little bit to do with just not having a game for about 10 days,” Smith said. “The other side of it is just playing through contact. Early on we didn’t do a good job of that and second half I thought we did.”
The Patriots created the close-range opportunities with their pick-and-roll game.
Those looks accounted for a majority of AC’s 13 two-point makes.
“We were able to get some of the mismatches that we wanted,” Smith said. “The girls, after the first quarter, did a better job of finding our post players.”
The Patriots did not have 6-foot-3 Rachel Goodon to use as part of those mismatches as she sat out with a foot injury. However, Smith expects Goodon to be available for the remainder of the season.
Aurora’s persistence on offense also kept AC from pulling away.
Denae Nachtigal, who registered the game-high 22 points, helped the Huskies hang around. As did a pair of second-half 3-pointers by Elizabeth Hutsell, who finished with 10 points.
“(Nachtigal) played well,” Smith said. “We struggled to guard her and we, at times, had some good switches, but she was able to get free and hit a couple of easy ones. She got going early, but we did just enough (defensively) to come out with a victory.”
Smith said he expects Wednesday’s game against Northwest to be of similar fashion. The Vikings won the Central Conference title that the Patriots expected to be theirs.
“It’ll be a good defensive battle and it will come down to who can finish shots around the rim,” said Smith, whose Patriots beat Northwest by 13 in January.
As for the 100th win, the Patriots celebrated with photos and a basketball signed by members of the team, which was gifted to Smith.
With the game finally decided late in the fourth, signs reading “100th win” were distributed throughout Patriot Gymnasium by Smith’s wife, Barb, and others.
“It is special,” Smith said. “I was telling the girls after the game, a lot of it goes with our coaching staff that we’ve had throughout the years. Coach (Josh) Lewis and Coach (Terry) Shuck have been with me since we started and obviously the girls have been unreal.
“So it’s just been a combination of some really great coaching staff that’s helped me out and great kids that we’ve seen year in and year out with Adams Central.”
Aurora (6-17).........10 9 7 19 — 45
AC (20-3)..............11 14 7 22 — 54
Aurora (45)
Elizabeth Hutsell 3-14 2-2 10, Denae Nachtigal 9-16 4-6 22, Kasey Schuster 2-9 2-2 6, Eva Fahrnbruch 1-4 1-2 3, Rylee Olsen 1-2 2-3 4, Aleah Vinkenberg 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylee Crosby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-47 11=15 45.
Adams Central (54)
Gracie Weichman 3-5 4-4 11, Brianna Stroh 1-5 1-4 3, Libby Trausch 7-12 4-4 20, Megyn Scott 2-3 6-12 10, Lauryn Scott 4-12 0-0 9, Kylie Lancaster 0-2 1-3 1, Abby Stroh 0-3 0-0 0, Briley Nienhueser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-42 16-27 54.
Three-point goals: Aurora 2-9 (Hutsell 2-8, Schuster 0-1); AC 4-13 (Weichman 1-2, Trausch 2-6, L. Scott 1-4, Lancaster 0-1). Rebounds: Aurora 33-9 (Nachtigal 9-5); AC 33-11 (L. Scott 11-1). Turnovers: Aurora 10; AC 10.