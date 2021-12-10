The 2021-22 winter sports season is still very young, much like the Adams Central boys basketball team. But the inexperienced Patriots dropped their first two games of the season, losing back-to-back games for only the second time in the last three seasons, a testament to the program's stability.
There's room for the Patriots to grow throughout this season, and they took another step in that direction Friday, when they notched their first victory of the year. Adams Central got an early advantage over Gothenburg and then fended off several Swede rallies to hold on for a 52-43 win.
"I'm really happy for our guys, to have found a way in a tough game and get the win," said AC head coach Zac Foster. "We've been in all three games this year, and we were in a position to win in the second half. So, it was a big step for this team to find a way to finish it out and close the game."
Adams Central's offense got off to a hot start, epitomized by an 11-0 run in the first quarter to build a lead that AC would not relinquish. But the scoring slowed down a little after the Swedes changed their defense to a 1-3-1 zone.
After starting the game 5-for-7, the Patriots finished the half 4-for-12. The change in defense kept Gothenburg alive in the game as it chipped away at the lead. In the second half, the AC advantage never exceeded eight points until the final 15 seconds.
"When they switched to the zone, it kind of put us on our heels, and that swung the game," the Patriots' coach said.
Foster was proud of the way his squad remained patient and did not panic when Gothenburg threw the new look at it. AC still finished the game just under 50 percent from the field (18-for-37) and answered every comeback attempt from the visitors. Four times in the second half the Swedes pulled within one score, but they never took a lead or even tied the game, as the Patriots responded with runs of their own.
"(Friday) we found ways — against a really athletic team — to make plays, especially in the third quarter. We made a run and made a ton of plays to swing the tide back in our favor. And then down the stretch we made a ton of plays, as well."
Gothenburg's only lead came in the first quarter. The Swedes jumped out to a 5-3 advantage, forcing Foster to call a timeout with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the period. But Adams Central scored 11 straight points on four consecutive made field goals. The Swedes didn't even attempt a shot before they saw their three-point lead dissolve into an eight-point deficit.
"I thought we played with a lot of confidence early," Foster said. "Collectively we had a really good purpose with our offense."
AC's Jayden Teichmeier bookended the 11-0 run with a pair of 3-pointers; Jacob Eckhardt splashed a trey and Paul Fago also added a bucket during the scoring spree.
Fago led the Patriots with 14 points, which matches his season average through three games. Teichmeier and Eckhardt both poured in 11 points. Eckhardt also hauled in a game-high eight rebounds. Hyatt Collins added seven points and six steals.
Gothenburg's Bronson Long tallied 13 points, as the only Swede to reach double figures. Adams Central's defense forced 19 turnovers and held the Swedes to 15-for-43 shooting. Foster said his young squad still has to understand the importance of attention to detail when it comes to the defensive end.
The @goacpatriots fend off Gothenburg 52-43 for their first win of the season. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/8cYXDCxAbB— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) December 11, 2021
The Patriots won the rebound battle 34-27, but it could have been an even bigger advantage if they'd kept the Swedes off the offensive glass. Gothenburg scored 13 points on second chances. AC's rebounding presence has taken a hit with the injury of Leighton Weber, who stands at 6 feet, 4 inches. But the Patriots were scrappy enough on Friday to get to the loose balls, which is something Foster will always expect of his team.
"'Master the areas that take no talent.' That's a great line that coaches always talk about. When we do that, we have the ability to be pretty solid," Foster said. "Through three games, when we make the tough plays, we're a really tough basketball team."
Both teams struggled from the free-throw line. Neither squad made even half of their attempts from the stripe, as Adams Central finished 11-for-24 and Gothenburg was 9-for-20.
Obviously, the Patriots came into this year with a lot of inexperience, but they've shown flashes of being a strong team already during the young season. Finishing Friday's game with a strong performance down the stretch was a big step for the team. Before that, AC lost to Class B No. 9 Aurora by only 12 points and then dropped the next game by just two scores to a Wood River squad that's 3-1.
The tough stretch continues for Adams Central; the team will have a quick turnaround, traveling up to O'Neill for a game Saturday. The Eagles went into Friday 1-0, with top scorer Landon Classen having dropped 31 in the opener.
Adams Central has beaten O'Neill three times over the last two seasons, including in the district final game in 2019. Foster knows his team will have to dig deep to get ready for another battle.
"With the quick turnaround, you never know what to expect," he said. "Going up there, they're a really good program, really well coached. They've been kind of young the last couple of years, but those kids are juniors and seniors now. They've got a great player — Classen is an all-stater in my opinion.
"We're going to have our hands full against a really good team that's well coached and wants to beat us."
Gothenburg (2-2).........8 15 10 10 — 43
Adams Central (1-2).....16 11 12 13 — 52
Gothenburg (43)
Trey Stevens 2-5 2-5 7, Kooper Koehn 0-2 0-3 0, Weston Geiken 2-11 2-2 8, Bronson Long 6-11 1-2 13, Carson Rhodes 3-6 2-5 9, Maddox Rickertsen 1-6 0-0 2, Tra Rossell 0-2 0-0 0, Kai Jorgenson 0-1 2-3 2, Bennett Geiken 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 15-43 9-20 43.
Adams Central (52)
Sam Dierks 0-3 4-6 4, Jacob Eckhardt 4-9 2-6 11, Paul Fago 5-13 4-8 14, Decker Shestak 1-1 0-0 2, Jayden Teichmeier 4-6 0-3 11, Hyatt Collins 3-3 1-2 7, Grant Trausch 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Janzen 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 18-37 11-24 52.