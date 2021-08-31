Roughly halfway through its 2021 season, Adams Central's softball team continues to show improvement on both sides of the ball.
Then again, so do many of its opponents, including the Holdrege Dusters, who gave the Patriots all they could handle Tuesday night after taking a 13-0 beating the first time around in Holdrege on Aug. 21.
So while the Dusters were able to score first and keep the pressure on Patriot starting pitcher Taylin Schernikau, the senior right-hander was able to weather the storm and finish with a complete-game 12-5 win in their rematch at Smith Softball Complex.
Backed by a 12-hit attack, Schernikau helped her own cause with two extra-base hits, including a two-run blast in the second inning over the right field fence off losing pitcher Faith Rayburn. It was the first of three home runs and seven extra-base hits struck by the winners, with follow-up round trippers delivered by sophomore second baseman Peyton Baker and junior shortstop Macie Wolever.
“The wind was a big factor,” Schernikau said. “I was just thinking, ‘Keep the ball down,' so that they didn’t have a chance to hit the ball out, too.
“We needed a team effort and I felt like it carried on through the game. We had very hot bats tonight.”
Despite scoring the one-sided victory over the Dusters the first time around, Patriot head coach Tim Marker said he wasn’t at all surprised to see the visitors making a game of it early on.
“These guys have been playing really good lately,” he said. “They’ve got athletes in key spots and any time they can get their leadoff hitter (Isabel Raburn) on, she’s going to run the bases and make you play really good defense to try to keep her from getting around. And they hit the ball well.
“We talked about how these guys were going to keep playing and claw their way back into it and that we had to just keep answering. I was really proud of how our kids were able to keep answering what they had each time and gain a run or two on them.”
After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Patriots put together back-to-back three-run innings to build a 6-2 lead after three frames.
The Dusters chipped away at the deficit with two runs in the fourth inning and a single tally in the fifth, but were derailed by a four-run fifth from the Patriots that proved too much to overcome.
With the win, Adams Central improves to 8-4 on the season, while the Dusters slip below .500 at 4-5.
With Thursday’s triangular in Cozad already cancelled due to anticipated heavy rain, Adams Central will next take the field on Tuesday at home in a triangular with Grand Island Central Catholic and Hershey.
HOL (4-5).........101 210 0 — 5 8 2
AC (8-4)..........033 141 x — 12 12 3
W —Taylin Schernikau. L — Faith Raburn.
2B — AC, Elli Marker, Libby Trausch, Taylin Schernikau, Abby Stroh.
HR — H, Faith Harmon; AC, Taylin Schernikau, Macie Wolever, Peyton Baker.