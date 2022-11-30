Experience on the court is invaluable high school basketball, and Adams Central boys basketball coach Zac Foster knows that.
He knew last year’s team was going to learn some valuable lessons as it gained that experience.
Before the 2021-22 season, the Patriots had a group of seniors who produced back-to-back 20-win seasons as well as third-place and state runner-up performances.
But graduation forced many newer faces onto the court for Adams Central, and through the highs and lows of last season, Foster saw his team start to gain some of that experience that propels players to a higher level of play, en route to an 11-14 record.
Two more seniors graduated after last season, but the Patriots bring back three starters and a total of five upperclassmen who saw extensive minutes in varsity action last season.
Foster said this year’s group knows where it needs to improve this season if it’s going to have the kind of success he believes the team can achieve.
“For our team to be successful, we will need some new players to step up and contribute in different roles, especially on the offensive end,” he said. “We feel that we have good depth and a number of new players have the chance to contribute.”
After the graduation of seniors Paul Fago and Jacob Eckhardt, there was a large void left in the scoring aspect of AC’s game.
Those two players accounted for 55.5 percent of the Patriots’ scoring last year, with Fago averaging a team-high 18.3 points per contest.
Of the players returning, Jayden Teichmeier leads the way after pouring in 9.3 points per outing last year.
Teichmeier seemed to find his groove as the season progressed, scoring double figures in nine of his final 15 games of the season — he had just three double-digit point totals through the first nine games of the season.
Teichmeier, a junior, also hauled in four rebounds and dished out three assists per game.
Sam Dierks and Decker Shestak also bring back starting experience from last year.
Dierks is a senior who averaged 4.7 points per outing last year and played solid defense, while Shestak averaged 3.7 points a game during his sophomore campaign.
The Patriots will also look to seniors Hyatt Collins and Grant Trausch to contribute this season after having key roles in last year’s lineup.
Adams Central’s defense allowed 46.6 points per contest last season, a number Foster would like to see come down, after his previous two teams gave up under 40 points per game.
The AC coach said the depth that his team built last season should help the Patriots limit the opposition’s point totals this year.
“Hopefully, that depth will help us to be where we want to be by the end of the year,” Foster said. “Our program goals will remain the same, and are to once again be the a team that can compete at a high level in our conference and district competition.”
The Patriots will begin the season Thursday at home against Aurora. AC is in the C1-9 subdistrict, alongside Gibbon, Kearney Catholic, Minden and Wood River.