GOTHENBURG — Adams Central's second-half magic continued Friday as the Patriots rallied from a halftime deficit for the second time in three weeks this young season to beat Class C-1 No. 6 Gothenburg 13-7.
"In my estimation, they were the best team we've seen so far," said first-year Adams Central coach Josh Lewis, whose team beat Minden 7-6 to open the season, and shut out Holdrege 14-0 last week.
"They're going to continue to win a lot of games. We just made a couple big plays in the second half and finished."
Nick Conant scored the eventual game-winner on a 19-yard dive and dash. He slipped a tackle near the line of scrimmage and scampered to the house with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter.
Minutes later, though, Conant offered Gothenburg (2-1) a chance back in the game with a fumble at the AC 24.
But the Patriots (3-0), debuting red pants, didn't crumble. Instead, they rallied to stop the Swedes on a fourth down heave to the end zone, and proceeded to ice the game.
"We play complementary football," Lewis said. "We just told the kids: 'Next play.' And kudos to them for a quick rebound. That was a good show of mental toughness on their part and I'm super proud of how we stayed locked in."
Gothenburg struck first, scoring the first touchdown on Adams Central's defense this season with 3:26 before half. Kade Cox consummated a strong drive with a 1-yard run.
The Swedes had a try for the end zone in the final 20 seconds, but AC's Jayden Teichmeier picked off a pass in the paint.
Teichmeier then tied the game for the Patriots with 1:33 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard quarterback keeper, polishing off a drive that was extended with a conversion on fourth down from just outside the Gothenburg 30.
Lewis said the Patriots weren't settling for a field goal try in that situation.
"We made the decision on the sideline that if we were close, we were going for it," Lewis said. "We wanted to keep in control if we could."
Teichmeier hit Lucus Gabriel on a short out route, and the play went for 18 yards.
"That kept us alive and it really turned the tide for us," said Lewis.
Adams Central out-gained Gothenburg 230-137. Conant finished with 152 yards on 19 carries.
"It was good, hard-nosed football," Lewis said. "It should have been like this one way or the other."
Prep football
St. Cecilia 56, Gibbon 3
GIBBON — Chase Evans hit Dawson Kissinger for a 42-yard touchdown up the seam and the rout was on Friday night by the Bluehawks (3-0).
Jenson Anderson and Quinn Rosno scored three touchdowns apiece, and Thomas Bykerk joined in on the end zone festivities, as well.
Anderson scored consecutive touchdowns in the first quarter, taking an end-around 11 yards and then hauling in a 52-yard pass from Evans to make it 21-3.
Gibbon scored on its first drive, which featured a 58-yard run by Kreyton Rockefeller and a 26-yard field goal by Isac Tamayo.
It was all 'Hawks after that.
Rosno's first score was a 20-yard touchdown run. He added scoring runs of sevenn ad five yards and finished with 125 yards on 13 carries.
Evans threw for 291 yards and finished 14-of-15 through the air. Backup Aiden Schieffer was 10-for-13 for 93 yards.
Fillmore Central 44, Centennial 0
UTICA — Class C-2 No. 6 Fillmore Central maintained its hot start with a 44-0 shut out of Centennial Friday night in Utica.
The Panthers (3-0) scored 37 points by halftime, including a team safety. Treven Stassines had rushing scores of 12 and nine yards. He also threw a 22-yard touchdown to Luke Kimbrough.
Trevor Roach ran in a 64-yard score in the first half and registered the lone touchdown of the second half, a 2-yard run.
Kimbrough opened the game with a five-yard TD run as the Panthers accrued 363 yards on the ground.
Dylan Gewecke made five PATs.
Minden 28, Kearney Catholic 14
KEARNEY — Minden broke away from a 14-14 halftime tie and held Kearney Catholic scoreless in the second half Friday night to collect back-to-back victories.
Kade Dorzynski caught two touchdown passes from Jake Ryan, for 35 and 11 yards, respectively. Ryan finished 10-for-15 passing for 115 yards.
Braxton Janda scored twice on the ground from short distances as lead back Orrin Kuehn compiled 182 yards on 30 carries.
KC struck first on a 50-yard pass in the first quarter and added a 91-yard kickoff return in the second period.
Thayer Central 52, Heartland 8
HEBRON — Sam Souerdyke rushed 23 times for 206 yards. Will Heitmann carried nine times for 72 yards and Laken Wiedel added 65 yards on 6 runs for the victorious Class D-1 o. 4 Titans (3-0).
No other information was available.
Prep cross country
Aurora invite
AURORA — For the second straight week, the Hastings High boys cross country team was victorious on the trail.
The Tigers took home the title from Poco Creek Golf Course with four runners placing in the top 15.
Austin Carrera won the race in 16:27.71. Evan Struss was fifth and Nolan Albers seventh. Marv Robinson finished 13th.
The HHS girls were runners-up, led by Sophia Reynolds in sixth place. Xia Lagunas and Kelyn Henry Perlich were 10th and 11th, respectively. Mylee Mick was 15th and Josephine Gowen 20th.
The Tiger teams had the lowest combined score at the meet.