Adams Central has been here before.
The Patriots are coming off a year where they advanced to the state championship game, falling just short of bringing home the program’s first title.
The last time AC did that was in 2016; Adams Central graduated five of its top six players that year, bringing back one starter.
And now, going into the 2021-22 season, the Patriots again bring back one starter, looking to fill the void of five graduating seniors after finishing as runner-up last year.
“The number one thing is just to try to focus on what your program’s core values are,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “Whether it’s this year or last year, your focus should remain the same in the sense that it’s not about winning and losing, but it’s about trying to play to what your core values are. The guys we have are committed to that.”
One of the differences between the two seasons after the finals appearance was returning scoring: In 2017, the Patriots brought back leading scorer David Bohlen; but this season, graduation left Adams Central without 73 percent of the team’s points from last year.
Last year’s seniors Tyler Slechta, Cam Foster, Lucas Bohlen, and Dante Boelhower all averaged at least 9 points per game last season.
Paul Fago enters this year, his senior season, as the leading returning scorer for the Patriots. Fago elevated his game during the second half of last season, as he found his groove with the team after transferring from St. Cecilia. Fago averaged 8 points per game and was a 42 percent 3-point shooter. That outside efficiency coupled with his 6-foot, 5-inch frame makes Fago a matchup problem for most teams.
Jacob Eckhardt also brings solid varsity experience to this year’s Patriots squad. Eckhardt, who is also going into his senior season, was consistently a sixth man for AC last season and will be handling a lot of the guard duties this year.
“Every team, regardless of the sport, is dictated a lot by the seniors and upperclassmen. I think they really set the tone for the program,” Foster said. “We only have two (seniors), but we feel good; the two we have we think are very good players and very good people. We think they understand the responsibility they have.
“Their roles are going to be, obviously, expanded, and we’re going to need a lot more out of those guys. But I’ve seen them try to be better leaders and be more vocal and realize that the young guys need them to help them out and show them what has to be done.”
During the 2016-17 season, a year after the Patriots had made their run and graduated a large, talented senior class, Adams Central won nine of its first 11 games. AC finished the year 16-9, falling to Kearney Catholic in the subdistrict tournament.
It’s not common for a team to have so much inexperience and get off to such a hot start like the Patriots did five years ago, but Foster expects his players to grow as the season progresses.
“We’re a team that by the end of the year, if we keep focusing on the process and keep grinding, I think we’re going to be where we want to be in February. Early on in the season, we’re going to have a lot of learning to do just because of the inexperience we have,” the coach said. “As a teacher and a coach, it’s exciting because you have a great opportunity to teach and get your kids to grow, which is the point of what we’re doing in this profession.”
The Patriots open the season against a familiar foe in Aurora, coached by newly appointed head coach Kevin Asher — former St. Cecilia coach. Adams Central opens the season with five road games in its first eight contests before heading to Albion for the Boone Central holiday tournament. But AC finishes the year with four straight home games, including two against city rivals St. Cecilia and Hastings High — the latter of which will be played at Lynn Farrell Arena at Hastings College.
Schedule
Dec — 2, at Aurora; 7, at Wood River; 10, vs. Gothenburg; 11, O’Neill; 14, vs. St. Paul; 17, at Fillmore Central; 18, vs. Waverly; 21, at York; 28, at Boone Central holiday tourney
Jan — 7, vs. Elkhorn North; 11, vs. Holdrege; 14, at Northwest; 15, vs. Doniphan-Trumbull; 18, vs. Ord; 22, at GICC; 24, at Central Conference
Feb — 1, vs. St. Cecilia; 8, vs. Hastings (at Hastings College); 10, vs. Lexington; 18, vs. Kearney Catholic