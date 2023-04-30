The hits just kept on coming for Adams Central’s baseball team in its opening game of a triangular Saturday.
The Patriots put on a hit parade in their 16-6 win against Douglas County West. AC cranked out 14 hits, including four doubles and a triple in the contest at Duncan Field.
Later Saturday, AC defeated Omaha Northwest 19-5. The two wins improved the Patriots’ record to 9-5 with a three-game win streak.
In game one, Nick Conant helped lead the batting onslaught. He belted a two-run double in the fifth inning to close the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
“First couple of at bats I got walked. I was just kind of looking for my pitches the next three,” Conant said. “With guys on base I was just looking to do my job and I was looking to hit a line drive.”
Conant’s walk-off double plated Kaleb Wahlmeier, who got on with a walk, and Lucas Gabriel who reached on an error.
Adams Central (8-5) did most of its damage in the middle innings. The Patriots put up six runs in the third frame, then seven more the next inning — all while shutting down the Falcons (12-6) until the last two innings.
AC (8-5) owned a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Hyatt Collins tallied the run after getting aboard on an error.
The Patriots’ most prolific hitting came in the third when AC slammed four doubles to go along with its six-run outburst.
AC pounded out four more hits in the fourth stanza.
The Patriots’ base hits coupled nicely with the squad’s base running. That was part of the game plan.
“The last few games we’d been hitting a lot of fly balls. So we really focused on trying to move guys over, hit the ball on the ground and take advantage of our speed,” said Patriots coach Travis McCarter.
“I told these guys we’re going to run. Steal, hit and run, run on balls in the dirt. Our guys did a good job of that. I appreciate that from the guys. They approached the game exactly how I wanted them to. I’m proud of them for doing that.”
The Patriots received a good performance on the mound from starting pitcher Creighton Jacobitz.
The big left hander went the distance while striking out nine Falcons. Jacobitz gave up just four hits. He also had good control. Jacobitz got through the game without walking a batter.
“It wasn’t my best day on the mound. I felt pretty good. My curve ball was working. The fastball was located all alright today. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good day,” Jacobitz said. “I’ve been focused on throwing a first-pitch strike.”
AC gave up three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings. A late-inning triple highlighted the Falcons’ offense.
Top Patriot hitters included Conant, Jarod Johnson and Wahlmeier with doubles. Jaxen Gangwosh uncorked a triple and a single.
Wahlmeier, Johnson and Kayleb Saurer scored three times each.
DCW defeated Omaha Northwest 16-6 in the second game of the triangular.
Game One
DCW (12-6)............000 33X X — 6 4 3
AC (8-5).............016 72X X — 16 11 3
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Cael Dembrinksi.
2B — AC, Jaxen Gangwish, Jaron Johnson, Kaleb Wahlmeier, Nick Conant, 3.
3B — DCW, Wrigley Strong. AC, Gangwish.
AC 19, Omaha NW 5
The second game saw AC win in another blowout fashion.
AC showered the field with 13 hits in the game shortened to five innings because of the run rule.
The Patriots trailed 3-0 in Northwest’s first at bats. But Adams Central responded with hot bats that never cooled down.
Adams Central broke to a 5-3 edge in its first at bat. Four more AC runs got back home in the second frame for a 9-4 cushion.
AC put the game away with a 10-run production in the fourth inning. Fifteen Patriots batted in that frame.
Lucas Gabriel pitched the whole way for AC.
Top Patriot batters included Conant, who had three singles and a double. He also scored twice. Joe Peshek connected for a pair of one-base hits. Peshek scored twice.
Hyatt Collins scored three times and slapped a double. Jayden Teichmeier also tallied three runs and collected a single.
Game Two
ONW (8-15)............311 00X X — 5 9 5
AC (9-5).............541 00X X — 19 13 2
W — Lucas Gabriel. L — Blake Lorenzen.
2B — ONW, Sean Barth. AC, Nick Conant, Hyatt Collins.