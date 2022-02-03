Adams Central may look back on last week’s loss to Seward one day later this season and thank the Bluejays.
The reason being that since then the Patriots have won three straight games, including two over ranked opponents, and seem to have rediscovered their purpose on the court.
“We challenged our kids both physically and mentally after that (Seward) game,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “It’s just a testament to this team; we’ve been able to continue to build and grow and learn from our losses.”
There might not come a bigger win this season than Tuesday’s over Class C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia — the first over the rival Hawkettes since 2009 — but AC collected another top 10 win Thursday with relative ease.
The Class B No. 9 Patriots (16-3) stifled C-1 No. 6 Kearney Catholic 40-18 inside Patriot Gymnasium.
The Stars (12-8) were held to their lowest offensive output all season and it came on the back of an 0-for-20 shooting performance from beyond the 3-point arc.
“Our defense has been really good these last couple weeks,” said Smith. “Just a tremendous effort from our girls limiting those opportunities that (Kearney Catholic) got.
“I thought we rebounded really well tonight and got out on shooters. That made it tough on them to get anything good inside.”
Ashley Keck scored 12 for the Stars. After netting eight of their first 11, Keck’s production was halved in the final two frames.
“We were super physical with her,” Smith said. “She’s a tremendous player and still finished really well with some contact. But I thought our girls did a great job rotating on her.”
Adams Central’s defense kept an opponent under 20 points for the first time this year. KC scored just seven after halftime and went without a field goal for the final 12 minutes of the game.
“We weren’t expecting that,” Smith said. “They’ve got a lot of kids who can make shots. I thought we rushed them a little bit on their looks that they got... I’ve got a lot of respect for (Kearney Catholic) and I’m just glad to get out of here with a win.”
The Patriots didn’t shoot great either, and suffered a six-minute field goal drought themselves.
It wasn’t until Libby Trausch opened the second half with five points in a 10-1 run that AC found some rhythm.
Trausch finished with a game-high 15 on 5-for-12 shooting and speared 10 rebounds to record a double-double. She scored 11 in the second half and hit her first three shots, including consecutive 3s.
“She’s really stepped into her game a lot,” Smith said of Trausch. “It’s been fun to watch just because it’s been so natural. It doesn’t feel like she’s forcing things. She’s stepping into a lot of her shots and attacking when she needs to. She’s doing a good job getting her teammates involved as well.
“She’s just playing a lot of complete basketball for us. That’s what we need out of a senior leader.”
Lauryn and Megyn Scott each added seven points for the Patriots, who host Central City (1-18) on Monday and then play Hastings High (8-9) at Lynn Farrell Arena on Tuesday.
KC (12-8)................4 7 4 3 — 18
STC (16-3)...........9 5 13 13 — 40
Kearney Catholic (18)
Ashley Keck 4-14 4-7 12, Liv Nore 0-7 0-0 0, Jenna Kruse 0-1 0-0 0, Anna Squiers 1-6 1-4 3, Kyla Reifenrath 1-2 0-0 2, Alexis Keim 0-4 0-0 0, Lauren Marker 0-2 0-0 0, Aibrey Mandernach 0-1 0-0 0, Londyn Carnes 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 6-37 6-13 18.
Adams Central (40)
Gracie Weichman 1-5 0-0 3, Brianna Stroh 0-2 0-0 0, Libby Trausch 5-12 3-4 15, Lauryn Scott 2-7 3-4 7, Rachel Goodon 1-6 3-4 5, Kylie Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Stroh 0-3 0-0 0, Megyn Scott 2-4 3-3 7, Briley Nienhueser 0-2 0-0 0, Kadi Kimberly 0-0 0-0 0, Corinne Choyeski 1-1 0-0 3, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Sadie Loehr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-42 12-15 40.
Three-point goals: KC 0-20 (Keck 0-4, Nore 0-5, Kruse 0-1, Squiers 0-4, Keim 0-3, Marker 0-2, Mandernach 0-1); AC 4-15 (Weichman 1-5, Trausch 2-6, L. Scott 0-2, Nienhueser 0-1, Choyeski 1-1). Rebounds: KC 33-10 (Squiers 10); AC 32-8 (Trausch 10). Turnovers: KC 19; AC 13.