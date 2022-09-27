GRAND ISLAND — Libby Lollman is certain her Adams Central program wouldn’t be where it is now if not for Kyara Fike.
And the Patriots played for Fike, and for all others affected by cancer Tuesday night in their match against Grand Island Northwest.
Fike was a senior the year Lollman inherited the program. She was a libero and a leader, instrumental in the coach’s take-over.
“She’s that kid who was just a culture kid,” Lollman said. “She helped us step it up to get what we wanted out of the program and just really left a mark.”
In the time since graduation, Fike has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer which affects the body’s immune system.
Fike was in attendance Tuesday to watch the program she helped shape. She was wearing a face mask, a cap on her head and, of course, a shirt in support of her Patriots.
A pregame ceremony was dedicated to her and the others in attendance personally battling cancer, and those who have been affected by it in different capacities.
There were plenty of tears shed.
Emotions flowing within by first serve, the Patriots picked up a 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 sweep over their Central Conference rival Vikings (7-10).
For Fike.
“The things she did for our program, they changed a lot for us,” Lollman said. “I know she doesn’t necessarily know it, but she’s definitely left an influence on our program. You don’t have favorites, but she’s a good one to love and we just want to do what we can for her.
“I’m glad she got to come tonight.”
Fike got to see one of AC’s more complete matches, too.
The Patriots (16-5) were solid in serve-and-pass and it did wonders for their offense.
“The irony in that is it was ‘Service for Cancer,’ and you hope to always win the serve and pass, but you really hope on a night like this that you serve well,” Lollman said. “We do some really good things when we serve and pass well.”
AC’s passers fed the ball to setter Gabby Feeney fluidly most of the night and the sophomore sent out 36 assists.
“Two of the girls who don’t ever get enough credit are Irelyn Samuelson and Gracie Weichman,” Lollman said. “Serve receive isn’t a stat everybody raves about, but it’s one of the most important stats for us... That was kind of the difference tonight is that we passed better and were in system a lot and used our middles.”
Early on, the offense went through middle Rachel Goodon, who had five of her nine kills in the first set, which was AC’s most dominant of the three.
“In the first set, our middles hit 1.000 and .600, so when you’re able to pass a ball like that, we have great middles who can do great things,” Lollman said.
“A couple years ago, (Northwest) set records for blocks on our outsides.”
That wasn’t the case Tuesday as outside Megyn Scott pounded 17 kills on pin attacks. Many of those came against Northwest’s Chloe Mader, who Lollman said is one of the state’s better blockers.
“I liked that matchup,” Lollman said. “Megyn did a great job against her... We did a really good job of being in system and not necessarily going around (Mader), but tooling her tonight.”
Northwest, ranked eighth in Class B, spent most of the night out of system until the third set. The Vikings had the advantage in serve receive in the final game and it had them leading for the first time all night. They came within two points off pushing the match to a fourth set.
Taylor Jakubowski, who had a team-high eight kills for the Vikings, smacked four in the final game.
Adams Central (16-5).......25 25 25
GI Northwest (7-10).........16 21 23
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 2-0-1, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 17-0-0, Lauryn Scott 8-1-2, Rachel Goodon 9-0-1, Isabel DeJonge 0-0-0, Kylie Lancaster 3-1-0, Gracie Weichman 0-2-0. Totals: 39-4-4.
Northwest (kills-aces-blocks)
Whitney Loman 3-0-0, Taylor Jakubowski 8-0-1 1/2, Makayla Rhoads 6-0-0, Chloe Mader 4-0-1, Mikyna Stoppkotte 5-0-3 1/2, Haylee Brandt 4-0-1 1/2, Avery Kershaw 1-0-0, Keyara Caspar 0-1-0, Macie Middleton 1-1-0. Totals: 32-2-8.
Assists: AC, Gabby Feeney 36; NW, Middleton 14, Caspar 15.