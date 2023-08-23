When Josh Lewis accepted the position as head football coach at Adams Central, he thought he had an idea of what the promotion would entail.
He was wrong.
“I think it’s one of those where you know it’s going to be a lot of extra work when you get into it, but it was more than I thought,” said Lewis, who was applied for the job after Shawn Mulligan resigned this spring.
“You don’t know what you don’t know until you’re there, and that learning curve has been pretty sharp for me in terms of the day-to-day operations.”
Lewis spent the last nine seasons as defensive coordinator under Mulligan, who led AC to a 58-36 record after succeeding longtime coach Bill Carlin in 2014.
While he’ll still control defensive tactics, Lewis is now in charge of the whole operation, which he said has been the biggest adjustment.
“(Before) I had to plan one little drill and now it’s the whole practice,” he said, “and managing the kids and the people has been a much bigger task than I anticipated it being.
“I enjoy it, though. The whole process is relationship building and we find value in that in athletics.”
Lewis, who also assists with girls basketball, was an obvious choice for the promotion given his tenure and popularity amongst fellow assistant coaches and players.
“Josh is a guy who has waited his turn, put in his time, and there is nobody that works harder at scouting and putting our team in a position to win,” Alan Frank, Adams Central’s activities director, said in February.
“Knowing that all of the other assistants were on board with the hire, it was a pretty easy decision.”
The Patriots have been semifinalists in Class C-1 three of the last four seasons, including 2022, and made the title game in 2020. They are a combined 44-14 in the last five seasons, finishing 9-3 a year ago.
Over the last several months, Lewis and his staff have had their hands full in shaping their new team, which returns five starters on defense and four on offense.
Perhaps AC’s biggest question heading into the fall is at quarterback. In the mix are sophomore JJ Foster, junior Jack Sughroue and senior Jayden Teichmeier.
Lewis said his offense, which will be run by Matt Overmiller, is likely to feature some combination of Teichmeier and one or both of the other two.
Teichmeier was the team’s leading receiver last season, catching 30 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also a baseball outfielder, which exemplifies his arm strength.
“We may run certain things with Teichmeier, and then use him at receiver with another quarterback,” Lewis said. “We’re still kicking that around, I guess.”
Lewis said Overmiller, a former quarterback for Adams Central and Hastings College, has proved a valuable resource for the Patriots’ QB dilemma.
“Having played the position here and played the position in college, then was in the metro area for a while, I mean, just super knowledgable,” Lewis said of Overmiller. “I sit and watch him coach and it’s just a clinic for me most of the time. It’s a nice resource to have and we’re glad he’s here for sure.”
The Patriots are comfortable elsewhere on offense.
Senior running back Nick Conant is set to be the full-time carrier after sharing with Hyatt Collins the last two seasons. Conant racked up 815 yards on the ground and scored nine TDs as a junior. He also factors in “prominently” in the return game.
Jack Trausch was the team’s second-leading receiver last season, hauling in 18 passes for 335 yards.
Lewis did express concern with depth on both the offensive and defensive lines, but feels the Patriots’ secondary on defense can cover for the inexperienced front seven.
Lucus Gabriel is the lone returning linebacker; he averaged six tackles per game last season.
The Patriots open the season with a pair of home games, hosting Minden Aug. 25 and Holdrege Sept. 1.
2023 schedule
Aug. — 25, Minden; Sept. — 1, Holdrege; 8, at Gothenburg; 15, Syracuse; 22, Central City; 29, at St. Paul; Oct. — 6, Aurora; 13, at McCook; 20, at Fairbury