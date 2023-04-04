It was colder than forecasted and the wind blew hard. It was not a day to expect school records to be broken on the track.
But Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel and Grant Trausch decided that it was the perfect time for just that at Tuesday’s Dale Feeken invite.
Mousel, a junior, broke her own record in the 300 hurdles with a 46.26 in the race — finishing into a strong north wind.
“Kaitlyn had a great day! She won two hurdle races and anchored our (1,600 relay) and the wind was not her friend in 300 hurdles or the relay finishing with the wind in her face,” Adams Central girls track coach Toni Fowler said. “So (the circumstances) make her school record more exciting, knowing on a warmer day with less wind going under 46 seconds is realistic.”
Trausch’s winning 200 time of 21.87 seconds broke a long-standing Adams Central school record of 24 years. Josh Roth ran a 22.14 in 1999.
Trausch also won the 100 in 11.54 and was a member of the winning 400 relay team, joined by Jack Trausch, Parker Wiens and Richard Waldron in 46.73.
“Grant had a good day and his season is off to a great start,” Adams Central boys coach Zeb Noyd said. “He’s a senior and is doing really well as a leader for the team.”
Antonio Calderon also had a strong day for the Patriots by winning the 400 in a personal best 52.29, running the opening leg of the 1,600 second place relay team and a fifth-place finish in the long jump with a personal record of 19-3.5 in the long jump.
“Antonio really had an awesome day and it’s gratifying to see that happen because he does absolutely everything that I ask of him,” Noyd said. “He works his tail off and always comes out with a smile on his face. It was very nice to see him find the toe board in the long jump.”
Freshman Annie Trausch was a three-event winner in the long jump (14-11.5), 400 (1:03.82) and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay.
“Annie is having a terrific freshman year. She’s runs the 400 like a senior — with a lot of confidence and a smile,” Fowler said. “And she’s only going to get better.”
Morgan Trausch, a sophomore, won the 100 (13.89) and 200 (27.37), while junior Megyn Scott won the pole vault (8-10), was second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay team.
Other event winners for the Patriots include Zach Fleischer (110 hurdles, 16.87); Lynsie Lancaster (800, 2:40.69); Claire Hemberger (discus, 118-11) and Jack Trausch (triple jump, 41-7.25).
Hannah Gengenbach, Alexis St. John, Madalynn Redline and Claire Brown teamed up to win the 400 relay and Annie Trausch, Scott, Lancaster and Mousel were the winning 1,600 relay team.
Adams Central’s girls easily won the meet with 185 points, while Grand Island Central Catholic was second with 128. Adams Central’s boys were fourth, while St. Paul outdistanced the field with 156 points. Fillmore Central’s boys placed second with 119 points.
Aiden Hinrichs came up with Fillmore Central’s only individual first-place finish of the day with a win in the 300 hurdles in 47.44, but Cooper Schelkopf was second in both the 1,600 (5:18.59) and 3,200 (11:00.62) and Keegan Theobald was second in the shot put (39-4.25) and discus (124-10)
The 3,200 relay team of Hinrichs, Ashtin Clark, Cole Nedrow and Chase Myers was first in 9:04.30.
Boys team scores
1, St. Paul 156; 2, Fillmore Central 119; 3, GICC 112; 4, Adams Central 101; 5, York 14; 6, Aurora 8
Boys individual results
100 — 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 11.54; 2, Gage Sack, STP, 11.89; 3, John Placke, STP, 12.18; 4, Connor Johnson, GICC, 12.32; 5, Trenton Hansen, STP, 12.51; 6, Briley Hughes, AC, 12.53
200 — 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 21.87; 2, Gage Sack, STP, 23.45; 3, Ishmael Nadir, GICC, 23.50; 4, Connor Johnson, GICC, 23.50; 5, Joel Shafer, STP, 24.16; 6, Cody Kuszak, STP, 24.29
400 — 1, Antonio Calderon, AC, 52.29; 2, Cody Kuszak, STP, 53.97; 3, Graham Stava, GICC, 55.42; 4, Cole Nedrow, FC, 56.39; 5, Christopher Thomas, STP, 57.33; 6, Abram Johnson, AC, 59.16
800 — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC, 1:59.33; 2, Thomas Birch, GICC, 2:11.60; 3, Chase Meyers, FC, 2:16.21; 4, Ashtin Clark, FC, 2:18.32; 5, Austin Wurtz, FC, 2:19.10; 6, Matt Mousel, AC, 2:27.73
1,600 — 1, George Pilsl, GICC, 5:14.53; 2, Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 5:18.59; 3, Chase Myers, FC, 5:24.32; 4, Christopher Thomas, STP, 5:24.88; 5, Kaleb Baker, STP, 5:24.95; 6, Sergio Rodriguez, York, 5:27.26
3,200 — 1, George Pilsl, GICC, 11:00.56; 2, Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 11:00.62; 3, Waylon Rayburn, FC, 12:08.53; 4, Garrett Snyder, STP, 12:32.67; 5, Josiah Lopez, STP, 15:47.30
110 hurdles — 1, Zach Fleischer, FC, 16.87; 2, Bradyn Hazen, STP, 18.35; 3, Emmitt Dirks, York, 18.77
300 hurdles — 1, Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 47.44; 2, Bradyn Hazen, STP, 47.72; 3, Zach Fleischer, AC, 48.47; 4, Emmitt Dirks, York, 48.84; 5, Chase Harper, AC, 49.72; 6, Brecken Kavan, STP, 51.69
400 relay — 1, Adams Central (Grant Trausch, Jack Trausch, Parker Wiens, Richard Waldron) 46.73; 2, St. Paul 47.37; 3, Fillmore Central (Kale Perkins, Jarin Tweedy, Kade Cooper, Luke Kimbrough) 47.69; 4, GICCC 49.26; 5, Aurora 49.86
1,600 relay — 1, GICC 3:36.50; 2, Adams Central (Antonio Calderon, Chase Harper, Abram Johnson, Briley Hughes) 3:49.45; 3, St. Paul 3:50.10; 4, Fillmore Central (Aiden Hinrichs, Luke Kimbrough, Cole Nedrow, Austin Wurtz) 3:52.52; 5, Aurora 4:19.87
3,200 relay — 1, Fillmore Central (Hinrichs, Clark, Nedrow, Myers) 9:06.42; 2, St.. Paul 9:29..27; 3, Adams Central (Riley DeJonge, Mousel, Dominic Stutsman, Travis Zubrod) 10:32.28
Shot put — 1, Luke Porter, STP, 41-10 1/4; 2, Keegan Theobald, FC, 39-4 14/; 3, Zach Hirschman, STP, 37-10 1/2; 4, Hunter Borges, GICC, 6-9 1/2; 5, Daniel Fourcloud, A, 34-1 3/4; 6, Kiffin Theobald, FC, 33-11 1/4
Discus — 1, Luke Porter, STP, 160-6; 2, Kiffin Theobad, FC, 124-10; 3, Jayden Wolf, FC, 99-3; 4, Axel Escalante, GICC, 98-11; 5, Angeo Holke, A, 98-10; 6, James Samson, York, 97-11
High jump — 1, Ishmael Nadir, GICC, 5-6; 2, David Hagglund, FC, 5-4; 3, Chase Harper, AC, 5-4; 4, Max Swanson, STP, 5-2; 4, Jarin Tweedy, FC, 5-2; 6, Layton Friesen, York, 5-2
Pole vault — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC, 11-10; 2, Richard Waldron, AC, 10-10; 3, Axel Escalante, GICC, 10-4; 4, Brecken Kavan, STP, 9-10; 5, Jonn Denison, FC, 8-10; 6, Jacob Schwartz, STP, 8-4
Long jump — 1, Gage Sack, STP, 19-9 1/2; 2, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 19-6 1/2; 3, Ishmael Nadir, GICC, 19-5; 4, Trenton Hansen, STP, 19-3 3/4; 5, Antonio Calderon, AC, 19-3 1/2; 6, Ashtin Clark, FC, 17-4
Triple jump — 1, Jack Trausch, AC, 41-7 1/4; 2, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 40-5; 3, Luke Kimbrough, FC, 40-4; 4, John Placke, STP, 38-6 1/2; 5, Keegan Theobald, FC, 37-7 1/4; 6, Emmitt Dirks, York, 37-2 1/4
Girls team scores
1, Adams Central 185; 2, GICC 128; St. Paul 77; 4, Fillmore Central 66; 5, York 28; 6, Aurora 12
Girls individual results
100 — 1, Morgan Trausch, AC, 13.89; 2, Abbey Fish, AC, 13.95; 3, Angie Schademann, FC, 14.49; 4, Kalli Head, FC, 14.56; 5, Alexis St. John, AC, 14.80; 6, Kerry Lang, AC, 14.94
200 — 1, Morgan Trausch, AC, 27.37; 2, Brooke Baker, AC, 29.73; 3, Angie Schademann, FC, 30.03; 4, Piper Moll, AC, 30.26; 5, Alexis St. John, AC, 30.61; 6, Alex Obermiller, STP, 31.26
400 — 1, Annie Trausch, AC, 1:03.82; 2, Kamden Sack, STP, 1:04.87; 3, Reyna Hafer, FC, 1:07.38; 4, Phoebe Johnson, AC, 1:08.07; 5, Sidney Gawrych, STP, 1:10.63; 6, Carly Lukes, FC, 11:13.58
800 — 1, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 2:30.69; 2, Charlee Wegner, STP, 2:41.01; 3, Phoebe Johnson, AC, 2:50.58; 4, Jayden Stofer, FC, 2:57.78; 5, Reegan Reilly, GICC, 3:03.02; 6, Ellie Brown, A, 3:16.42
1,600 — 1, Avery O’Boyle, GICC, 6:19.24; 2, Naomi Renner, York, 6:53.24; 3, Elizabeth Lockhart, FC, 7:01.24; 4, Allison Haney, GICC, 7:10.24
3,200 — 1, Avery O’Boyle, GICC, 13:00.12; 2, Natalie Poss, STP, 14:19.09; 3, Allison Haney, GICC, 15:21.06
100 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 16.90; 2, Megyn Scott, AC, 17.16; 3, Katlyn Krausnick, York, 17.59; 4, Madalynn Redline, AC, 18.62; 5, Grace Jonson, GICC, 19.35; 6, Claire Brown, AC, 19.37
300 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 46.29; 2, Megyn Scott, AC, 50.47; 3, Katlyn Krausnick, York, 51.31; 4, Grace Johnson, GICC, 52.61; 5, Maggie Herbek, GICC, 53.43
400 relay — 1, Adams Central (Hannah Gengenbach, St. John, Redline, Claire Brown) 56.41; 2, Aurora 57.03; 3, Fillmore Central (Schademann, Head, Lukes, Wolf) 57.10; 4, St. Paul 57.16
1,600 relay — 1, Adams Central (Annie Trausch, M. Scott, Lancaster, Mousel) 4:21.68; 2, St. Paul 4:31.84; 3, GICC 4:51.34; 4, Fillmore Central (Hafer, Malorie Conway, Lukes, Verhage) 4:52.98
3,200 relay — 1, St. Paul 11:02.06; 2, Fillmore Central (Lockhart, Gafer, Conway, Sofia Velasco Morlans) 14:00.22
Shot put — 1, Lucy Ghaifan, GICC, 38-4; 2, Maddie Schneider, GICC, 35-5 3/4; 3, Makenna Beberniss, STP, 32-11 1/2; 4, Kalli Head, FC, 32-6 1/4; 5, Claire Hemberger, AC, 31-1 3/4; 6, Kami Schneider, GICC, 30-10
Discus — 1, Claire Hemberger, AC, 118-11; 2, Maddie Schneider, GICC, 117-4; 3, Lucy Ghaifan, GICC, 86-3; 4, Kalli Head, FC, 86-0; 5, Brianna Kalvoda, AC, 84-6; 6, Savannah Lewis, AC, 83-7
High jump — 1, Laura Blake, GICC, 5-0; 2, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 4-10; 3,, Brooke Baker, AC, 4-10; 4, Claire Brown, AC, 48-; 5, Kenzie Clausen, GICC, 4-6; 6, Trinity Uhrmacher, A, 4-4
Pole vault — 1, Megyn Scott, AC, 8-10; 2, Carlye Philipp, York, 8-4; 4, Hannah Gellatly, GICC, 8-4; 4, Julianna Anderson, GICC, 7-10; 5, Ava Tessman, FC, 7-4; 6, Elizabeth Lockhart, FC, 6-4
Long jump — 1, Annie Trausch, AC, 14-11 1/2; 2, Jenna Jakubowski, STP, 14-11 1/4; 3, Maggie Herbek, GICC, 14-2 1/2; 4, Alex Herbek, GICC, 13-10 3/4; 5, Reyna Hafer, FC, 13-8; 6, Trinity Uhrmacher, A, 13-5 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Maggie Herbek, GICC, 32-7; 2, Sam Obermiller, STP, 31-1 1/2; 3, Alex Herbek, GICC, 29-6 3/4; 4, Jenna Jakubowski, STP, 29-3 1/4; 5, Addison Wolf, FC, 28-1; 6, Reegan Reilly, GICC, 26-9 1/2