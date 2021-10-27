Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy. A steady rain. The rain may be heavy at times in the morning. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.