GRAND ISLAND — The postseason is all about fine-tuning and executing. The Adams Central volleyball team faced Aurora twice in the regular season, and both times the Huskies took advantage of the Patriots’ inability to get into system off the serve.
AC head coach Libby Lollman emphasized that aspect of the game in her team’s practice this week, and it paid off in a big way Tuesday in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 semifinals. Adams Central executed on the serve-receive end and battled the Huskies, ranked No. 10 in the class, to a 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18 victory, advancing to Wednesday’s subdistrict finals.
“This team, they’ve had a tough schedule and they’ve battled throughout the year. They’re usually ready to go come postseason play,” Lollman said of her team. “Playing Aurora sometimes isn’t the best matchup for us because they serve and pass really well...They really keep teams out of system, and that was our goal this week knowing we had to serve and pass really well; our girls did that really, really well.”
Defense played a huge part in the Patriots’ win, as AC’s back line dug up big hits all night and the front line got key touches against the Huskies’ attackers.
“I feel like they’re starting to be more comfortable and they’re making more big plays for us, and we’re getting to be in system. It really has been a team effort; we talk about our offense, but without them in the back row, we’re not able to do those things,” Lollman said.
The match got off to an electric start when the Patriots rallied from six down to win an extended first set 26-24. The tone was set, and the intensity was present throughout the remaining four frames.
Aurora tied the match at one set apiece with a 25-18 win in the second, but Lauryn Scott took over from the opening point of the third, scoring eight of AC’s first 12 points.
Scott finished the set with 10 kills, an ace serve and a block.
“She wants the ball,” the AC coach said. “That’s just something she’s really stepped into; even the second half of the season, she’s been calling for the ball and demanding the ball, and she’s getting it. When she’s swinging, she’s hard to stop. And that is creating things for other hitters.”
The Patriots had all of the momentum going into the final frame, and the players rode that wave, jumping out to a 17-6 lead, with a roaring AC fanbase erupting for every point. Aurora doubled up Adams Central on a 12-6 run, but the Patriots closed the match fittingly with another kill from Scott — her 25th of the night.
Chelsey Wiseman led AC with 29 assists, and Megyn Scott tallied 10 kills and four aces. Emma Estrada finished with six kills.
Now, the Patriots will face those same Vikings that swept them on that Sept. 28 night. Lollman said the squad will need to play as well as it did on Tuesday in order to make a run at the Class B No. 7 Vikings.
“They’re solid all the way around; they distribute the ball really well and they dig,” Lollman said. “Our biggest thing against them is that they’re going to make big plays but we have to just keep swinging...We’ve said in the postseason, teams that win the serve and pass battle are going to win.”
Hastings vs. Northwest
The Hastings High volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday, falling to host Northwest 25-13, 25-12, 25-16.
“Northwest has peaked at the right time of the season,” said HHS head coach Allison Soucie. “They’re really peaking at the right time, and that’s what you want to do in districts and heading into the state tournament... We’ve been off, cold, for about a week and a half, which can hurt us because we’re only playing each other and that can get boring. Seeing competition helps you.
“(Northwest’s) program has been great for a long time, and it just keeps getting better.”
The Tigers couldn’t seem to get into a rhythm, often ending their own runs with errors. HHS had 10 miscues in the first set, seven in the second and nine more in the final frame.
Meanwhile, Northwest was scoring in chunks, doing their best to keep all of the momentum away from the Tigers.
“We had some really good, shining moments; unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize on runs and points as much as what Northwest did against us,” Soucie said. “We really did some great things, but we had some miscommunication issues and we really just didn’t go on runs...We were always playing catch up rather than playing more relaxed.”
Katelyn Shaw led Hastings with nine kills and added an ace serve. Madalynn Hilgendorf had five kills, a block, an ace, and two assists, while Camaron Pfeifer tallied a team-high 13 assists.
Ashlynn Brown led Northwest with 11 kills on the night.
Hastings ends the year 12-18 in Soucie’s first year as head coach. She said she appreciated the trust that the seven seniors on the team put in their new coach.
“I just thanked them for trusting me for changing things up from how they did things to now,” she said. “Those that were out all three years and then came in and had to change things to more skill based and fundamentals. I just kept thanking them for the trust in the process and also told the underclassmen to keep trusting me because good things can happen.
“Leadership is what helped the seniors be so strong and get so trusting...I’m excited to see where the underclassmen can take this.”