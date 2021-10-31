SIDNEY — On the road, four hours from home, and in hostile territory Saturday, Adams Central’s volleyball team secured a spot the Class B state tournament field.
The Patriots knocked off No. 7 Sidney 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 in the Class B, District 7 final behind 22 kills from senior Lauryn Scott and three other double digit scorers.
“It was definitely a team effort,” said Adams Central head coach Libby Lollman, whose Patriots ended a 32-year state tournament drought in 2020.
“It was a tough environment to play in, (Sidney’s) gym was packed, it was out west, but we played a complete game.”
Lauryn Scott led a Patriot attack that finished with four hitters striking above .200. Scott converted 22 times on 54 swings for a .278 hitting percentage. Rachel Goodon was tops in the category, hitting. 298 on 27 attempts.
Megyn Scott hit .219 with 12 kills and Emma Estrada tallied 11 kills at .206.
Granted it was the first time all season Adams Central had played five sets, it also marked the first time the team produced four hitters with 10-plus kills.
“We knew we were going to have to have that type of offense to compete,” Lollman said. “They definitely rose to the occasion.”
The Patriots dropped the first set to the Red Raiders 25-21, but responded by taking the next two 25-23, 25-22.
There was a window to seal the deal a set short of the fifth, but Sidney capitalized late and closed hard.
The teams were tied midway through the fifth, but a momentous kill by Goodon knocked the Red Raiders back a step and they never recovered.
“Our kids did a good job of controlling the things they could control and they let each set go and started each set brand new,” Lollman said. “When they lost one, they dropped it and moved forward.”
Nothing was easy against the home team, who entered the match with a 21-14 record.
What the Patriots got, they earned, Lollman said.
“Sidney played a great game,” said Lollman. “They didn’t give it away by any means, our kids went out and earned that one.”
Adams Central served nine aces in the match — two each by Gracie Weichman, the Scott sisters, and Estrada; Kylie Lancaster sunk the other.
“We had kids step up in serve receive,” Lollman said. “And kids who hadn’t played in big situations like that so you’re no sure what you’re going to get out of them, but they’re competitors.”
The Patriots knew a state tournament berth was within grasp, even through the adversity of losing one of their best players to an injury midway through the season.
The focus and drive they showed on Saturday, Lollman said, was an intangible that helped propel the team forward once more.
For the second time in Lollman’s three years at the helm, AC will be representing in Lincoln. For the second time, the Patriots (19-14) draw the No. 1 seed.
Last year it was Wahoo in Class C-1. This year it’s No. 1 Norris (33-2), which has dropped 10 sets all season.
“If you look at (Norris) as a whole it is kind of intimidating,” Lollman said, “but we have had a great schedule and our kids have seen some great volleyball. They’re definitely embracing the opportunity to go play them.”