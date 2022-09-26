It’d be unfair to say Saturday’s semifinals were the finals at the Adams Central invite.
But the Patriots, who matched up with Class C-1 No. 7 Malcolm, felt that way after a 24-26, 25-22, 14-25 loss. Especially after waltzing through their third-place match against Broken Bow.
That’s not to say C-2 No. 3 Centura wouldn’t have been a worthy opponent in the finals, either. But Adams Central’s regrets didn’t pit them against the Centurions.
It left the Patriots feeling more could have come from the weekend. Instead it was a lesson they’ve already been taught a few times this season and one that’s carried over from last year, too.
“You have opportunities to put teams away (and don’t), they go and win it,” said AC coach Libby Lollman, whose team finished 2-1 and sits 15-5 on the year.
The Patriots led Malcolm nearly the entirety of the opening set; they trailed only twice at 3-2 and 6-5.
AC had set point at 24-21 and all the momentum before Malcolm freshman Halle Dolliver rotated to the front row.
“We side out, she comes to the front and she finishes there,” Lollman said.
Dolliver, the daughter of Clippers coach and Sandy Creek grad Amber (Shaw) Dolliver, had the match-high 21 kills in the three-setter.
“She’s hard to stop, especially against our smaller right side,” Lollman said.
The Patriots’ lead maxed out at five at 18-13 with help from a block by Rachel Goodon, an ace by Megyn Scott and a kill by Goodon. But an ace by Dolliver seemed to turn the tide for the Clippers. It ignited a 7-2 run to tie the set at 20 that included three kills by Diamond Sedlak.
Adams Central bounced back and won the second set with a six-point comeback.
After Malcolm too a 19-13 lead, AC ended the set on a 12-3 run. Gracie Weichman served the Patriots into the lead with a pair of aces and then Dolliver moved to the back row.
Kylie Lancaster and Lauryn Scott teamed up for a block and Malcolm committed a net violation before Megyn Scott put an exclamation point on the comeback to tie the match.
None of that momentum seemed to carry over into the third.
“Our serve receive broke down,” Lollman said. “We have to serve receive because if you don’t you put yourself in a really sticky situation with a great setter (Lauryn England) and outside hitter (Dolliver) on the other side.”
Malcolm ended as tournament champion with a sweep of Centura.
“They’re one of the top teams in C-1 and we talk about being the best, so you’ve got to compete with them,” Lollman said. “We’ve competed; we’ve got five losses and they’re all Division 1s (in power points). It’s just finishing those (matches). We’re learning from it... you just hope to catch a couple of those wins.”
Megyn Scott had nine kills to lead AC past Broken Bow in the consolation match.
Rest of the field
Doniphan-Trumbull salvaged its weekend with a three-set win over Superior in the fifth-place match. It was a revenge game of sorts for the Cardinals, who were swept by the Wildcats in a triangular earlier this month.
The 21-25, 25-19, 25-23 win moved coach Brynn Barnett to tears.
“That was the miraculous team that we’ve seen at previous times,” an emotional Barnett said. “They pulled together, they worked hard, picked up every ball. It was a phenomenal effort.”
Kaleah Olson led the offense with nine kills and three aces. Emily Shimmin added eight kills. Ridley Sadd picked up a team-high 20 digs for a defense which Barnett highlighted as the MVPs of the match.
After losing the Adams Central to start the day, the Cardinals beat Class B Gering in three sets 25-21, 12-25, 25-19 to advance to play for fifth.
“We ended up winning this side of the bracket, so we’re happy with that,” Barnett said.
Superior picked up its lone win over Boone Centra 25-21, 25-15, after falling to Broken Bow in the opening round.
The Wildcats (9-6) came in with higher expectations than where they finished in sixth.
“It was kind of a disappointment because we played well against Fairbury (on Thursday) and we played well this morning,” said Superior coach Jessica Diehl. “Just to end the day like that was definitely a disappointment.”
Teegan Duncan’s seven kills paced the Wildcats through their only win and Halle Bargen had five kills on assists from Ella Gardner.
“These were all teams from bigger classes,” Diehl said. “Broken Bow ran a much faster offense that what we’ve seen, and we competed really well against them. That kind of pushed the girls to play differently.
“Overall, except for this last match, I’m pretty happy with the day. I just wish we would have ended it more competitively.”