WOOD RIVER — Less than a week ago, Kearney Catholic’s Landon Edeal lit up the Adams Central defense to the tune of 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting, in a 46-42 Stars victory.
AC head coach Zac Foster and the Patriots were dead set on making sure that didn’t happen again on Thursday.
The two teams met again in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 finals at Wood River High School, and the AC defense put the clamps down on Edeal, holding him to one field goal. The Patriots offense held steady throughout the game, as Adams Central fended off the Stars 40-31 to advance to the district final.
“We’re really, really happy, and we’re proud of our kids,” Foster said. “We have tremendous respect for Kearney Catholic; we’ve had a lot of big games with them over the years. They’re very well coached, and any time you beat them in a game like this, it’s a big deal.
“We’re just really proud of our kid’s attention to detail and purpose and proud of their approach.”
The contest was a low scoring affair through three quarters, as AC held Kearney Catholic to just 13 points in the first 24 minutes. The biggest key to that result was the Patriots’ diamond-and-one defense, which allowed Sam Dierks and Grant Trausch to key in on Edeal.
Every second that the Stars had the ball, there was a Patriot defender in Edeal’s face. Adams Central did such a good job keeping the KC senior out of the offense, that he didn’t attempt a shot until the fourth quarter. His lone basket — an old-fashioned three-point play — came with just 25 seconds remaining in the game.
“He played unbelievably last week; he played like an all-stater,” Foster said. “We knew when we started game planning for this game, we had to do something to contain him. We went with the diamond-and-one to try to see if we could make him uncomfortable and make someone else beat us. We also think they’re pretty athletic and thought it would keep them out of the lane.”
“(Landon’s) a great scorer, and he was one of our main focuses on defense. Credit Sam and Grant for locking him down. They played so hard defensively; credit to them,” said AC’s Jayden Teichmeier.
Despite the defensive dominance by the Patriots, the Stars finally found a rhythm to start the fourth quarter. Trailing 27-13, Kearney Catholic went on a 7-0 run to pull within seven points of the Patriots.
Fortunately for Adams Central, junior Jayden Teichmeier was able to keep the Stars at bay. He scored six straight points for the Patriots in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with a game-high 15 points.
“In big games, your best players have to be your best players. Throughout the year, especially the last month or so, we’ve kind of gone the way Dylan and Jayden go,” Foster said. “I thought they were big both games...I thought Jayden’s positive energy and his leadership was really good, best he’s had all year.”
“It means a lot (to have the coach’s trust). I couldn’t do it without any of the other guys. I love my teammates,” Teichmeier said.
The Patriots made 7-of-12 free throw attempts in the final period to clinch the win.
Decker Shestak tallied eight points on 4-for-5 shooting, and Dylan Janzen totaled seven points after pouring in 31 points in the C1-9 semifinal. In addition to Janzen’s seven points, he hauled in 13 rebounds.
Edeal finished with three points for thee Stars. Carson Murphy, Brant Christner, and Jacob Isaacson all led Kearney Catholic with seven points each.
Both teams spent most of the first quarter getting a feel for what type of game would unfold. Long possessions resulted in just seven total points being scored in the first six minutes of the quarter.
But then, Grant Trausch came off the bench for AC and splashed back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the Patriots a 10-3 lead. Adams Central outscored KC in each of the first three quarters, but it was just 10-for-27 from the floor. Nonetheless, AC felt in control.
“In games like this, postseason basketball, it’s not always going to be pretty. Teams want to win; they don’t want to end their season,” the AC coach said. “It was one of those where we knew it was going to be tough. They’re very well scouted on that end and knew what we would try to do.”
With the win, Adams Central will play in a district final game on Monday or Tuesday. Final seeding for the district finals will be delayed due to the most recent winter storm that swept across the state.
While the Patriots don’t yet know for sure who they’ll face in the finals, Foster knows his squad will have a tough task. But he believes the team’s approach and chemistry will have it ready for battle, needing just one win to advance to the state tournament.
“We’re going to be a big underdog,” Foster said. “If you’re in one of those situations, your locker room better be sound, and I think ours is very sound. I think we’ve been through a lot this year that has kind of forged us together. We’re excited about our opportunity to go play.
“I like being the underdog, and I think our kids like being the underdog. It’s going to be difficult, but it’s supposed to be difficult...We’ll figure out who we’re playing, do our homework, get a plan and we’ll see what happens.”
KC (10-15)................5 6 2 18 — 31
AC (12-11)..............10 7 8 15 — 40
Kearney Catholic (31)
Owen Axmann 1-5 0-0 3, Carson Murphy 3-4 0-1 7, Brant Christner 3-10 0-0 7, Landon Edeal 1-4 1-1 3, Quinten Hogeland 2-8 0-0 4, Will Hogeland 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Isaacson 3-7 0-0 7. Totals: 13-37 1-2 31
Adams Central (40)
Sam Dierks 1-4 0-0 2, Jack Trausch 0-3 2-4 2, Decker Shestak 4-5 0-0 8, Dylan Janzen 2-7 3-6 7, Jayden Teichmeier 5-8 4-5 15, Grant Trausch 2-6 0-0 6, Hyatt Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-33 9-15 40