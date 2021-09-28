Libby Lollman knew her Adams Central volleyball team was in for a tough test on Tuesday. Even after the Patriots’ coach led her team to a runner-up finish in its home invite, she said Northwest’s 7-7 record didn’t reflect how talented the Vikings really were.
The Patriots and the faithful home crowd got to see just how impressive Northwest can be. Adams Central played extremely well in the final two sets, but the Vikings were just too powerful and consistent, sweeping the Patriots 25-11, 25-23, 25-23.
“(Northwest) just finished; they did some really great things,” Lollman said. “They have a big block and a lot of great defensive players, so when we’re not in system and struggling in serve-receive, they’re too good for us to be out of system and swinging into high hands. They just dig balls and come back swinging around us.”
Believing in moral victories or not, Adams Central should have felt good about the way it battled the Vikings in sets two and three; instead, one play in the third set left a somber feeling throughout the Patriots’ bench.
With the score 16-12, AC’s Jessica Babcock hammered down a kill to cut the advantage to just three. However, after landing on the court, Babcock crumbled to the ground.
All of Patriot Gymnasium fell silent as Babcock clutched her knee; echoing throughout the arena were the words from Babcock as she told her coach that she heard a pop when she landed.
Even the Vikings extended their hopes for the best for Babcock’s recovery. After the match ended, the Northwest players ran over to the end of the Patriots’ bench to shake hands with Babcock. Lollman said Babcock has garnered the respect of her opponents, as well as the Adams Central volleyball program as a whole.
“We’re going to hope for the best. It’s a heartbreaker; she’s an amazing kid,” said a choked up Lollman, as she fought back tears. “Four years; that’s a tough one. If this was her last game — she’s a game changer, she’s a competitor, she’s a huge part of who we are and what we’ve created these last three years. I hope for the best because she’s the heartbeat of our team.”
Babcock’s final kill was her 12th of the match, a team-high for the Patriots. She alongside Lauryn Scott paced the offense, as Scott added 11 kills from her middle position. Lollman said when those two are playing at the level they did in the second and third sets on Tuesday, Adams Central is a hard team to beat.
“We can compete with anybody when things are going well,” the AC coach said. “We just have to find a way to string those points together and just get rid of the silly things that are happening and better the next ball.”
In both the second and third sets, the Patriots were just a few points from winning the frame and extending the match. But as well as Adams Central played in the final two sets, it struggled to get anything going in the first.
Midway through the frame, AC cut the Vikings’ lead to 12-8, but then Northwest took over the set. The visitors went on a 13-3 run to finish the first set. The Patriots did more to help Northwest than their own cause, committing eight errors in the frame — a problem that reared its head in the championship match of Saturday’s tournament.
“Serve-receive broke down and they went on runs behind the service line. We had a lot of hitting errors in the first set, which killed us. We know against a good team you can’t start off that way,” Lollman said.
Babcock’s status is still uncertain, but should she miss time, the Patriots will need to rally as a team. Adams Central fell to 12-7 on the year after Tuesday’s loss. AC will host York (12-6) on Thursday, hoping to see improvements in some aspects of its play.
“(York) does a lot of good things, but we have to take care of our side first,” Lollman said. “We have some really great pieces, but we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot with some specific things. If we get them cleaned up, I’m excited for the rest of October.”
Northwest (8-7)................25 25 25
Adams Central (12-7).......11 23 23
Northwest (kills-aces-blocks)
Sophia McKinney 0-1-0, Whitney Loman 2-1-0, Halle Palu 16-0-0, Chloe Mader 6-3-1, Kinzi Havranek 1-2-0, Ashlynn Brown 9-0-0, Rylie Rice 7-0-0, Taylor Jakubowski 3-0-0. Totals: 44-7-1.
Assists — McKinney 3, Havranek 38.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-1, Jessica Babcock 12-0-0, Megyn Scott 7-1-0, Gabby Feeney 1-0-0, Lauryn Scott 11-0-1, Emma Estrada 2-1-0, Jady Gannon 0-0-1, Chelsey Wiseman 0-0-0, Gracie Weichman 0-1-0, Rachel Goodon 1-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0. Totals: 35-3-3.
Assists — Babcock 1, M. Scott 1, Feeney 18, Estrada 1, Wiseman 11, Goodon 1.