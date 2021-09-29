The members of the Adams Central girls golf team were a bit bummed with Tuesday’s outcome of their home invite at Southern Hills.
Playing on their home course, in theory, should yield favorable results.
But that wasn’t so much the case. Even for the Patriots’ No. 1 Sidney O’Dey.
Adams Central finished fourth of five teams with a team score of 443. Northwest won the invite by posting a 372; Holdrege was fifth at 447.
“They just feel like we missed an opportunity,” said AC head coach Katie Feezell. “It was a beautiful day with little to no wind and we just didn’t take advantage of it. We were hoping to shoot better scores than we did.”
O’Dey carded an 88, which was tied for the second lowest score of the day. Only Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl shot better with an 84.
Rounding out AC’s scores were Emily Stoeger (102), Maggie Rostvet (117), and Hanna Kull (136).
“I came in anticipating to shoot better than an 88,” O’Dey said. “In our (home) duel, I shot 37 and it was about the same conditions. I’ve put in a lot of time since then.
“It was just really good conditions and I didn’t take advantage of the good weather.”
O’Dey said the round began smoothly through three holes. She struggled on the fourth green and then No. 5 at Southern Hills caused her to stumble and her play dipped over the final 13 holes.
“I got up to the (fifth) tee and just hit it bad. And I think everything just went downhill from that one bad shot,” O’Dey said. “I ended up taking an eight on that hole.”
O’Dey experienced more bad luck to close out her round when she racked up nine strokes on No. 18. Her second shot on the hole snuggled the trunk of a tree and O’Dey was forced to do a circus act to punch her ball out.
“I had to flip my 9-iron upside down and hit it left-handed. We’ve practiced that one,” O’Dey said with a laugh. “(Assistant coach Rod) Hartman told us to do that and I did.
“My next shot I toed and had to take an unplayable.”
Pin placements were more challenging than O’Dey and the Patriots were used to, too, the sophomore said.
But no looking back now. That’s the team’s attitude with only a few meets left on the calendar.
AC travels to Cairo on Thursday to play Centura Hills in a 14-team invite. On Friday, the Patriots play in Crete for the Central Conference meet. And then on Monday, it’s off to York for the B-3 district meet.
O’Dey said she hasn’t played Centura Hills, but that’s where her sister, Haylee, set the AC school record.
Crete is a nine-hole course that can “get you thinking,” O’Dey said. “You get up to hole for the second round and you’re like ‘I shot this the first time and I can do better.’ You just really can get in your own head.”
Feezell said all members of the team have played York Country Club, where tickets to the Class B state meet will be punched.
Team results
Northwest 372; Kearney Catholic 398; Lexington 413; Adams Central 443; Holdrege 447
Top 10 individuals
1, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 41-43 84; 2, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 42-46 88; 2, Taylor Mazour, NW, 43-45 88; 2, Olivia Ottman, NW, 42-46 88; 5, O’Brasia Amos, Lex, 46-43 89; 6, Taylor McGuire, KC, 46-46 92; 6, Avery Hermesch, NW, 50-42 92; 8, Zoey Salem, Lex, 49-45 94; 9, Ell Jacobson 50-45 95; 10, Sofia Hayes, KC, 48-48 96