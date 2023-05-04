Last month, Adam Central’s baseball team came out on the wrong end of a 5-0 decision against Wayne.
On Friday, the two squads meet again to determine who will earn an automatic spot in the Class C state tournament. Friday’s game is slated for 4 p.m. at Duncan Field.
“I am ready to go get ‘em. They beat us once. I think it’s our turn,” said the Patriots’ Brendon Ground following his Thursday pitching victory against Fairbury in a Class C, District 6 semifinal.
AC (11-5) advanced to the district final with no trouble. The Patriots defeated Fairbury 11-1. Wayne advanced with a 3-0 victory against GACC-SS-WPB.
Patriot coach Travis McCarter reflected back on AC’s April 27 loss to Wayne. He also spoke about what his squad can do differently to pick up a victory this time.
“We’ve got to stick to our game plan. The last time we played them, their pitcher did a great job of getting us on our front foot. We had a lot of fly-ball outs. (Wayne) had a couple of nice hits in key situations,” McCarter said.
“They’ll have a pretty good arm on the mound. We’ll have one of our better arms on the mound. We kind of understand it could be kind of a quick game — kind of a small-ball kind of a game. Hopefully our athleticism and quickness on the base paths can come through and get a victory for us.”
Creighton Jacobitz will be getting the nod as the pitcher for AC.
In Thursday’s game, Adam Central broke to a 4-0 lead in its first at-bats. They scored in each of the five innings played. The 10-run rule shortened the seven-inning game.
Ground looked good on the mound through all five innings. He gave up only four hits and maintained good control. Ground recorded six strikeouts and no walks.
Ground and the AC defense retired the first eight Fairbury batters. The Jeffs’ only run came in the third inning. Fairbury’s tally resulted from three straight singles with two outs.
AC’s hurler fed the Jeffs a steady diet of fastballs and curves. Ground’s overhand curveball helped keep Fairbury hitters off balance.
“It was somewhat hit or miss. But when it hit, it was pretty solid,” Ground remarked about his curveball. “It felt pretty good, knowing I had my team behind me. We got our bats going. It was just good baseball.”
In addition to good pitching, the Patriots didn’t produce any errors. At the plate, AC pounded out eight hits. Nick Conant’s double was the game’s only extra-base hit.
Three Patriots scored two runs apiece. They were Conant, Jayden Teichmeier and Sam Dierks, who also slapped two singles.
“The guys are getting comfortable in the batter’s box. Their pitching was there for us. There were a lot of hitter’s counts, and our guys took advantage of it,” McCarter said.
“Brendon came in and threw strikes. Just like we needed him to. Our guys gloved about everything in the field. We made the plays we were supposed to make. Our guys did a good job of sticking with and staying focused. I am proud of their efforts.”
FHS (4-16)............001 00x x — 1 4 2
AC (11-5)...........423 12x x — 11 8 0
W — Brendon Ground. L —Blayne Schelbitzki.