Drew Covalt’s 15 points paced Seward to a 53-39 win over a cold-shooting Adams Central boys team in quarterfinal Central Conference tournament play Tuesday night at Patriot Gym.
The story of the game was the first quarter as Adams Central missed 11 shots and only scored one point on a Dylan Janzen free throw. Seward (7-8) countered with 14 points, which included hitting 5-of-6 from the line.
After missing two more shots to open the second quarter and trailing 21-2 with just under five minutes until halftime, the Patriots (8-8) finally caught a bit of a spark and hit four 3-pointers, including a pair from Jayden Teichmeier. The junior’s trey with two seconds on the clock cut Seward’s lead to 12 at the half.
“The way it turned out, the game was pretty much decided in the first quarter,” Adams Central Coach Zac Foster said. “We played them fairly even for the last three quarters, but just dug ourselves such a deep hole, we couldn’t get out of it.”
The Patriots got within 10 at 31-21 when Jack Trausch hit a short jumper, but Seward answered with a couple of put-backs and a 12-footer from freshman Treston Hass, and grabbed a 37-21 advantage.
“I was proud of the discipline our kids showed tonight,” Seward coach Trevor Menke said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but we stuck to the game plan and worked hard.”
Seward counted on 10 points apiece from Hass and Kameron Dyer, who came off the bench. Eight Bluejays scored in the contest. They also out-rebounded the Patriots 30-19.
“I felt like we were out-worked tonight,” Foster said of the Patriots. “We obviously could have shot the ball better, but not getting defensive stops played just a big of a roll, especially when we really needed it.”
Adams Central hit just 13 of 49 from the field, including 6 of 20 from three-point range. Seward was 19-39 from the field and hit 12-15 from the free throw line.
Teichmeier led Adams Central with 12 points and five rebounds.
The Patriots won’t move on in the tournament after the loss, but will prepare to play cross-town rival St. Cecilia and Seward again next week.
Seward (7-8)......14 14 13 12 — 53
AC (8-8)................1 15 10 13 — 39
Seward (53)
Limback 1-3 0-0 2, Covalt 6-10 1-2 15, Hochstein 1-3 3-3 5, Hughes 1-3 1-2 4, Frazey 1-3 3-3 5, Dyer 4-6 2-3 10, Hass 4-7 2-2 10, Wegman 0-1 0-0 0, Burhoop 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 19-39 12-15 53.
Adams Central (39)
Dierks 2-7 1-2 5, Sughroue 0-5 0-0 0, Shestak 1-5 1-1 3, Janzen 1-7 1-2 4, Teichmeier 4-6 1-2 12, Hyatt Collins 0-1 0-0 0, GTrausch 0-2 0-0 0, JTrausch 1-4 2-2 4, Propp 1-1 0-0 2, McIntyre 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 1-1 3, Vontz 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 13-49 7-10 39.
Three-point goals — Seward 3-12 (Limback 0-1, Cobalt 2-5, Hochstein 0-1, Hughes 1-3, Frazey 0-1, Hass 0-1), AC 6-20 (Dierks 0-2, Sughroue 0-2, Janzen 0-4, Teichmeier 3-4, GTrausch 0-2, JTrausch 0-1, McIntyre 1-1, Johnson 0-3, Vontz 1-1). Rebounds — Seward 30 (Hochstein, Frazey 5), AC 17 (Teichmeier 5, Janzen 5). Turnovers — Seward 14, AC 12.
Girls: AC 49, Scuyler 8
Adams Central’s girls rolled to an easy 49-8 win over Schuyler to advance to the Central Conference tournament semifinals.
The Patriots, the top-seed in the tourney, will play Aurora/Columbus Lakeview Thursday at 6 pm in York. The championship is Saturday.
Gracie Weichman and Kadi Kimberly each scored 11 points to pace the Patriots. Megyn Scott added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds.
The win was an important one for the Patriots, who just experience their first loss of the season over the weekend.
“We needed a big win after a disappointing loss,” Adams Central Coach Evan Smith said. “We had a chance to regroup and just focus on playing as a team.”
The easy win also gave Smith a chance to play his entire roster, something that doesn’t always happen this late in the season.
After the Patriots bowed out of the conference tournament earlier than anticipated last season, Smith said the team is focused on performing up to its potential to finish out the week.
Schuyler (3-13)............0 3 5 0 — 8
AC (15-1)............12 15 10 12 — 49
Schuyler (8)
Vavricek 1, Rodriguez 2, Castro 2, Ajualip 3
Adams Central (49)
Weichman 11, M. Scott 8, K. Lancaster 2, L. Scott 6, Goodon 6, L. Lancaster 2, Nienhueser 3, Kimberly 11.