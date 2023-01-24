Drew Covalt’s 15 points paced Seward to a 53-39 win over a cold-shooting Adams Central boys team in quarterfinal Central Conference tournament play Tuesday night at Patriot Gym.

The story of the game was the first quarter as Adams Central missed 11 shots and only scored one point on a Dylan Janzen free throw. Seward (7-8) countered with 14 points, which included hitting 5-of-6 from the line.

