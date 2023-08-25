It was only fitting that in Josh Lewis’ head coaching debut at Adams Central it was a defensive stop that sealed his first win.

Lewis, the longtime defensive coordinator who was promoted following Shawn Mulligan’s resignation this spring, drew up the perfect scheme for Minden’s fourth-and-goal from the AC 6 yard line late in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots executed to preserve a 7-6 victory for their first-year coach.

