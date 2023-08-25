It was only fitting that in Josh Lewis’ head coaching debut at Adams Central it was a defensive stop that sealed his first win.
Lewis, the longtime defensive coordinator who was promoted following Shawn Mulligan’s resignation this spring, drew up the perfect scheme for Minden’s fourth-and-goal from the AC 6 yard line late in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots executed to preserve a 7-6 victory for their first-year coach.
“(Minden) put together really nice drives and forced us to do a lot of different things defensively,” Lewis said, “but at the end of the game, in the red zone, our guys were where they needed to be and kind of executed something we really hadn’t practiced a whole lot this week.”
Adams Central funneled Minden quarterback Jake Ryan to the sideline and stopped him 3 yards short of the end zone, then ran the clock out with help from a Whippets’ offsides on fourth down.
Minden’s finishing drive spanned more than eight minutes and 60 yards, but the visitors came up fruitless in a game with only one offensive touchdown.
“I thought both offenses looked pretty good between the 20s,” cracked Minden head coach Jebb Hatch, whose team is winless against AC since 2016. “It was just who could punch it in and obviously they did.”
The Whippets’ only score was a 96-yard touchdown return by Orrin Kuehn on the opening kickoff.
They otherwise couldn’t mount much on the offensive front while accruing 194 yards.
“I told the kids we played well enough to win it, but we just didn’t execute well enough to win it,” Hatch said.
Ryan finished 6-for-13 passing for 74 yards with one interception, which came just before halftime on a third-and-10 from the AC 24.
Kuehn led the ground attack with 69 yards on 16 carries.
The game finished nearly 20 hours after it was suspended following a lightning delay around 8:20 p.m. Friday night. A severe thunderstorm rolled through shortly thereafter, and a school lockdown ensued after 10 p.m. in response to a threat of violence by a student. County sheriffs patrolled and cleared the building, leading to the release of everyone inside shortly after 11 p.m., with the game scheduled to resume Saturday at noon.
After deliberation between coaches, administrators and the Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA), the starting time was pushed back to 3:30 p.m.
Prior to the break Friday night, which came with 10:26 remaining in the third quarter, the Patriots had driven the ball 59 yards on four plays, seeming poised to put points on the board.
The lightning provided a proper buzzkill for AC, but was a relief for the Whippets, who were beginning to crack.
“I thought this benefitted us because we were damn flat to start the second half (Friday night),” Hatch said.
The Patriots eventually converted on their first drive of the second half which spanned across more than 19 hours. Stadium public address announcer Russ Batenhorst earned a laugh from the crowd for his drive summary.
“The longest third quarter of my life,” Lewis said with a smile.
AC quarterback Jayden Teichmeier, playing the position for the first time in high school, found Jack Trausch in the end zone on third-and-7 from the Minden 8. Kaleb Wahlmeier converted the extra point.
The drive was extended after a roughing the passer call on third-and-10 from the 23.
“It took them five minutes and some change for them to drive 23 yards, and with a penalty,” Hatch said. “So, yeah, I thought we were looking better Saturday than what we did coming out for the second half Friday night. The kids rallied extremely well after that however-long layoff. I was pleased with that.”
Defenses were the star, with each collecting an interception. Minden forced and recovered a fumble at its own 3 yard line to halt AC’s second drive.
But it was the Patriots who recorded the stop during crunch time to seal Lewis’s first head coaching win.
“It’s very special. He’s a great role model for all of us, a great leader. We play hard for him, we want to be here for him,” said Teichmeier, who finished 10-for-16 passing for 111 yards.
“Just so happy for him... Even through all the adversity we just came out here and got him this win.”
Minden (0-1)......................6 0 0 0 — 6
A. Central (1-0)...................0 0 7 0 — 7
M — Orrin Kuehn 96 kickoff return
AC — Jack Trausch 8 pass from Jayden Teichmeier (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)
Passing — AC, Jayden Teichmeier 10-16-1 111; M, Jake Ryan 6-13-1 74
Rushing — AC, Nick Conant 15-103, Teichmeier 12-17, Kaleb Wahlmeier 2-36; M, Orrin Kuehn 16-69, Ryan 13-63, Kade Dorzynski 1-0
Receiving — AC, Wahlmeier 4-60, Lucus Gabrial 2-(minus) 4, Jacob Reichstein 1-6, Jack Trausch 3-49; M, Kuehn 3-32, Braxton Hatch 2-17, Dorzynski 1-25.