The Adams Central baseball team has proven throughout this season that it can score in a hurry. In the Patriots’ five victories this year, they’ve averaged 12 runs per game.
The latest offensive explosion occurred Tuesday at Duncan Field, where Adams Central overcame an early deficit to record a 12-4 rout of Seward.
“The guys did a fantastic job of not pressing,” said AC head coach Travis McCarter. “We really just wanted them to play within themselves and hit line drives and hit ground balls. The good swings and good pitches are going to turn into good hits...I couldn’t be more proud of those guys for stepping up and battling and out-competing the team on the other side of the diamond.”
Adams Central pounded 12 hits, scoring in each of the final five innings of the game. Hit number 10 for the Patriots was a thundering belt from Jaxen Gangwish, soaring with the wind and over the left field wall of Duncan Field.
“I hit it and I was thinking, ‘Dunan’s a pretty big field; I don’t think that’ll be out of here.’ The wind helped a little,” Gangwish said with a smile.
Gangwish’s homer was a two-run shot that increased the AC lead to 10-4, marking the fourth time the Patriots have recorded a double digit run total. Gangwish finished just a triple shy of the cycle, as he went 3-for-3 on the day, also tacking on a single and a double. He scored three times as well.
“Congrats to Jaxen for seeing a ball up and driving it and hitting the sweet spot of the barrel,” the AC coach said. “They stayed within themselves, didn’t hit a lot of popups...there were a lot of line drives up the middle and our good hitters just did their thing.”
Isaac Meyer also tallied three hits on the day, two singles and a triple, as he racked up two RBIs. Nick Conant and Lucus Gabriel also drove in two runs each.
“Once we get a little groove going and we all start catching fire with the bats, we just got on a roll,” Gangwish said. “I think we just have to keep the energy in practices and just have fun. We play so much better when we’re having fun out there and aren’t so uptight with pressure on us.”
The offensive eruption was a crucial response to Seward’s own run-scoring barrage.
The Bluejays plated three runs in the first inning and tacked on another in the top of the second. Just like that, Seward was up 4-0 before Adams Central had even recorded a hit.
But as the offense came alive, Gabriel settled into his own rhythm on the mound. After allowing the four runs early in the game, the AC starter allowed just five hits the rest of the game, never facing more than four batters in an inning.
“Once they got a couple runs, (Gabriel) was just kind of like, ‘I’ve just got to go do my thing,’ “ McCarter said. “A great job by him for not pressing too much, filling up the zone and trusting the defense.”
The win is the third consecutive victory for Adams Central. However, the Patriots will have to wait another week until they’re back on the diamond competitively; they’ll hit the road to Crete next Tuesday.
In the meantime, McCarter said his team is going to focus on improving the every day skills while also having some fun.
“I always tell the guys there’s always something we can get better at,” McCarter said. “Defensively, we need to shore some things up. On the infield, we’re still a little tentative, and that’s something we need to address. I just want those guys to attack the ball and be an athlete.
“I also want us to just enjoy our time together. I’ve thought about taking these guys out and doing some chemistry stuff and just being a part of some team building stuff.”
Seward..................3 1 0 0 0 0 — 4
AC........................0 0 5 2 1 4 — 12
2B — S, Drew Covalt, Parker Hammond; AC, Jaxen Gangwish
3B — S, Reggie Sukup, Finn Hochstein; AC, Isaac Meyer.
HR — AC, Gangwish.