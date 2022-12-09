GOTHENBURG — By the time Adams Central’s streak of missed free throws came to an end, it was almost too late to salvage their double-digit lead.
The Patriots had clanked eight charity shots off the rim after building a 14-point lead against Gothenburg Friday night, and the Swedes capitalized slowly but surely.
Gothenburg scored 12 of its 22 fourth-quarter points and trimmed the lead to seven before Jack Trausch ended the Patriots’ streak at the line.
Thankfully for the visitors, the spell didn’t continue afterward. AC finished the game 6-for-8 on free throws to hold on to win 44-41 in The ‘Burg.
“Facts are facts. Through three games we’re not shooting it well from the free throw line,” said Patriots coach Zac Foster, whose team shot 12-for-24 at the line Friday.
“If you make some free throws down the stretch, you can finish games a lot more comfortably, obviously. We’ve just got to get in the gym and earn it. It doesn’t happen at the game, it happens in practice.”
Adams Central (3-0) built its big lead with a 15-0 run to end the third quarter after Gothenburg began to build momentum.
The Swedes (2-1) cut an 11-point AC advantage in the first half to four by the intermission, and opened the third quarter with scores on back-to-back possessions. Kooper Keuhn’s second of four 3-pointers on the night put Gothenburg ahead at 19-18.
But the Patriots answered in a roll of points that surprised their head coach.
“When you’re coaching you kind of get oblivious to that, but I knew we had a big run,” Foster said. “That turned the game around because we had a big start to the game and they kind of answered to that. They answered again at the start of the third and that was a huge run at a big time. I’m really proud of our kids.”
Jayden Teichmeier scored the game-high 20 for the Patriots and was perfect from beyond the arc on three attempts. Sam Dierks added nine points.
Keuhn finished with a team-high 16 points for Gothenburg, scoring eight in the fourth quarter as the leader of the Swedes’ late charge.
Teammate Trey Stevens joined Kuehn in double figures with 10 points.
They combined for 12 of the Swedes’ final 17 points.
AC (3-0).....……..11 7 15 11 — 44
Gothenburg (2-1)...3 11 5 22 — 41
Sam Dierks 3-6 2-2 9, Hyatt Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Decker Shestak 2-2 0-3 4, Dylan Janzen 0-3 3-6 3, Jayden Teichmeier 6-9 5-9 20, Tristan Propp 2-5 0-0 6, Jack Trausch 0-0 1-2 1, Grant Trausch 0-1 1-2 1, Tate McIntyre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-29 12-24 44.
Trey Stevens 4-7 2-2 10, Kooper Kuehn 6-10 0-0 16, Wes Geiken 3-8 1-1 8,, Kai Jorgenson 0-6 0-2 0, Tucker Keith 0-2 1-2 1, Connor McCoy 1-5 0-0 2, Braeden Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Tra Rossell 1-2 1-2 4. Totals: 15-42 5-9 41.
Three-point goals—AC 6-17 (Dierks 1-4, Janzen 0-3, Teichmeier 3-3, Propp 2-5, G. Trausch 0-1, McIntuyre 0-1); G 6-11 (Keuhn 4-6, Geiken 1-1, Jorgenson 0-1, McCoy 0-2, Rossell 1-1). Rebounds—AC 20 (G. Trausch 5); G 30 (Stevens 8). Turnovers—AC 14; G 16.