w09-14-22LOCinviteADC34.jpg
Adams Central’s Peyton Hartman hits out of a bunker on No. 6 during the Hastings Invite Sept. 13, 2022, at Lochland Country Club. Hartman was sixth at the Class C state tournament last season.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Adams Central played its best golf at the end of the fall last year, and the Patriots hope that momentum carries into the 2023 season.

The Patriots graduated just one member from their state qualifying team, and look like a strong contender to reach the final meet of the season this year, with potential to improve on their tie for fourth place.

