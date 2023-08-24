Adams Central played its best golf at the end of the fall last year, and the Patriots hope that momentum carries into the 2023 season.
The Patriots graduated just one member from their state qualifying team, and look like a strong contender to reach the final meet of the season this year, with potential to improve on their tie for fourth place.
“Things look pretty promising,” said coach Rod Hartman.
Adams Central placed two in the top 10 at last year’s Class C state tournament, with Peyton Hartman in sixth and Sidney O’Dey ninth.
Those two are expected to lead the way, with returners Hanna Kull and Jersie Diecker, and transfer Kendall Consbruck — a 2022 state qualifier with Hastings High — also firing away.
“Sidney has been there, done that, and Peyton had a pretty good year last year as well, so they’ve been great at practice, good leaders,” Coach Hartman said.
“Hopefully they can play well, and Jersie had a really strong end of last season and keeps coming along. Kendall Consbruck has really made a lot of improvements over the last week and a half so far, so things looks pretty good. Then we have Hannah returning from last year, as well.”
Hartman said he’s seen things both good and bad early on, but hopes everything smooths out as the team gets into its flow.
“We’re lacking a little bit of confidence,” the coach said. “Even though we had some success throughout last year, I still think we don’t quite have the confidence we need at this point.
“Hopefully, having some success early on in a couple of tournaments will breed a little of that.”
The Patriots are back up in Class B this season, which makes for a more favorable journey to state than through a loaded Class C, especially in central Nebraska.
Though, AC will still face a number of talented Class C teams throughout the season.
“It doesn’t break my heart,” Hartman said of moving up a class. “Our goal is to place first or second at each invite and get as many medalists as we can, but it’ll be tough. We’re going to be pretty good, but there are some really good teams in the area.”
Aug. — 21, at Doniphan-Trumbull invite; 24, Central City; 31, at GICC invite; Sept. — 7, at Kearney Catholic invite; 12, at Hastings invite; 15, at Minden invite; 26, Adams Central invite; 29, Central Conference meet (Southern Hills)