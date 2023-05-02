Hitting, as they say in baseball, is contagious.
The same can sometimes be said for winning.
Adams Central might as well be viral. The Patriots (10-5) on Tuesday concluded the regular season with an 8-3 win over St. Paul/Palmer at Duncan Field to roll into the postseason on a four-game win streak in which they averaged 14.5 runs.
“That was the number one thing today, was getting out of here with a win,” said AC coach Travis McCarter. “We are hosting districts (starting Thursday), so we put ourselves in line for a wild card spot, and these points were crucial today.
“It was a great game for us in the sense that we had to deal with a little adversity. It was a tight ball game and our guys stepped up... It’s such a better win for us than 15-0.”
Seven of Adams Central’s 10 victories this season have been by double digits. Four of the team’s five losses have been by two runs or less.
Talk about a dichotomy of a season.
The Patriots were in control through the first half of Tuesday’s regular season finale, leading 3-0, but couldn’t find the put-away punch, particularly due to a few base running blunders.
AC committed the cardinal sin of making the last out at third base twice, then got doubled up on a line out following a leadoff single.
The Cats (7-8) tied the game with a patient approach in the fifth, drawing three walks to begin the frame before Gatlin Reimers ripped a two-run single into left field. A fielder’s choice brought in the tying run.
“We expected them to score some runs, and the thing is, we expected to score a lot of runs ourselves,” McCarter said. “We’ve been seeing the ball really well. We’ve been doing a good job on the base paths. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. It was a low-scoring game, and we haven’t come out ahead in a lot of those, to be honest with you.”
McCarter said he desired more of a killer instinct out of his pitching staff, which possibly would have kept the Cats off the board.
“We didn’t put enough on the throttle,” he said. “They were kind of guiding it in there, trying to not throw a ball instead of pounding the mitt. They still managed to throw strikes and our defense did a lot off good stuff, kept the ball in front of us.
“That’s what you’ve got to have to win a game like that.”
You’ve also got to take what you’re given. The Patriots did that in the sixth to retake the lead and secure the victory.
Sam Dierks reached on an error with one away then scored the game-winning run on a double by Nick Conant.
The rally continued, and insurance crossed the plate, with Lucus Gabriel taking advantage of a second St. Paul/Palmer error in the frame, Jayden Teichmeier drawing a walk, and Jaxen Gangwish dealing the big blow — a two-run single. Jackson Sughroue capped the inning with a sacrifice liner.
Conant then closed out the victory on the mound after the Cats put two men on.
He said it was a win AC badly wanted after dropping the season opener in St. Paul.
“We should have won that game, so we just kind of wanted to come out here and beat a team that wee can beat,” Conant said. “We did way better in the field than we did the first game of the year, so that was a big improvement. We hit the ball really well... overall, we did way better as a team.”
Conant led the Patriots with two hits in four trips. He had two strikeouts on the hill.
Adams Central now moves on to host the Class C, District 6 tournament Thursday. The Patriots draw Fairbury (4-15) in the opener at 4 p.m.
Having only played 15 games — tied for the second-least in Class C — McCarter said the team is just now “finding its stride.”
“Fifteen games isn’t very many games,” he said. “You don’t get a lot of answers. You kind of have to rely on what happened last year, and what you see in practice. Give me 15 more games and some kids might really come through and show they’re some good ball players.”
While that can’t be promised, the Patriots will play at least 16 this season.
STPP (7-8)............000 030 0 — 3 5 2
AC (10-5)..............012 005 x — 8 9 0
W — Nick Conant. L — Gatlin Reimers.
2B — Conant.