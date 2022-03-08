LINCOLN — In a game that was tied eight times, Libby Trausch made it sure it wasn't again.
Her old-fashioned three-point play to begin the fourth quarter ignited Adams Central's strong finish and eventual 56-46 win over Beatrice in the Class B quarterfinals Tuesday.
She placed her stamp all over the final frame, where she scored seven of her game-high 17 points to advance the No. 4-rated and third-seeded Patriots (23-3) into Thursday's Class B semifinals.
Trausch's Hail Mary inbounds pass caught by Rachel Goodon for an easy lay-in near the 4-minute mark fully swung the momentum towards Adams Central, and her final field goal 30 seconds later gave the Patriots their largest lead before the finishing margin.
Those were all notable moments for the senior — none bigger than the win, of course.
But the Patriots' senior guard will certainly remember her first-half 3-pointer that put her over 1,000 career points.
"It was exciting," she said, "but (at that point) I knew we had some more work to do."
The Patriots still trailed after that shot. It did, however, cut the Beatrice lead down to two going into the half.
The Lady Orange (16-6) proved difficult to get rid of. The Class B runners-up in 2020 matched every AC bucket through three frames.
Then Adams Central exploded for 20 points to Beatrice's 10 in the final eight minutes, sinking 6-of-9 field goals and 8-of-10 free throws.
"I thought our girls just did a good job of settling down in the second half and making some free throws down the stretch," said AC coach Evan Smith.
Shots by Ellie Jurgens and Chelsea Leners kept the Lady Orange within reach late, but Gracie Weichman sealed AC's third-ever semifinal trip with six free throw makes on seven attempts.
Beatrice had no match for Goodon's 6-foot-3 frame inside. The junior was perfect from the floor (6-for-6) and racked up 15 points and six rebounds.
"In that second half we got out of position a couple times and either gave up a lob with no help-side defense or fouled her," Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said.
Smith credited the rebounding battle, which AC won 26-19, and some defensive adjustments for the eventual separation.
He and the coaching staff took fault for trailing at the break, noting the Patriots' uncharacteristic zone defense looks and screen switches.
"In the first half we didn't play our game," Smith said.
"We tried to do some things that we don't normally do defensively and the girls got confused. We made the adjustment back to our normal basketball and it proved to be good for us."
That defense limited Addison Hatcliff, Jurgens and Leners — Beatrice's three leading scorers — to a combined 13 points in the second half. The trio ended one point shy of their collective average at 24 points.
Morgan Mahoney chipped in another 10 points and Riley Schwisow eight for the Lady Orange.
Lauryn Scott produced a balanced effort the Patriots with her 12 points, eight boards and six assists. She made three of her first four shots, including a 3-pointer in the second that put the Patriots in front 20-19.
Adams Central advances to play No. 2 Skutt at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Skyhawks (25-1) blew past Blair 68-50. The Bears (18-7) were making their first state tournament appearance since 1998.
Smith's answer to what Skutt does well presents all the challenges that lie ahead for the underdog Patriots, a label the coach says have adopted playing back up in Class B.
"Everything," Smith said of Skutt's strengths. "Defensively, they're sound. Offensively they've got kids who can get down hill and shoot the ball.
"We'll have to be a little stronger with the ball on Thursday and just take care of things a little better than we did tonight. We're up for the task."
The Patriots haven't been to a final since 1995, when they beat Columbus Scotus 36-30 for their lone championship.
They lost to eventual champion North Bend Central 39-31 in the 2020 semifinals.
BEA (16-6)..............13 14 9 10 — 46
AC (23-3)................13 12 11 20 — 56
Beatrice (46)
Morgan Mahoney 3-8 2-3 10, Avery Barnard 1-1 2-2 4, Riley Schwisow 2-6 3-6 8, Addison Hatcliff 4-10 0-2 10, Chelsea Leners 2-6 1-2 6, Ellie Jurgens 3-5 1-3 8, Kiera Busboom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-37 9-18 46.
Adams Central (56)
Gracie Weichman 0-2 6-7 6, Brianna Stroh 2-7 0-1, 4, Libby Trausch 7-16 1-11 17, Lauryn Scott 5-7 1-1 12, Rachel Goodon 6-6 3-5 15, Kylie Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0, Megyn Scott 1-1 0-0 2, Abby Stroh 0-0 0-0 0, Briley Nienhueser 0-0 0-0 0, Kadi Kimberly 0-1 0-0 0, Sadie Loehr 0-0 0-0 0, Corinne Choyeski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-41 11-15 56.
Three-point goals: B 7-20 (Mahoney 2-6, Schwisow 1-2, Hatcliff 2-6, Leners 1-3, Jurgens 1-2, Busboom 0-1); AC 3-8 (Trausch 2-6, L. Scott 1-2). Rebounds-off.: B 19-5 (Hatcliff 6-1); AC 26-8 (L. Scott 8). Turnovers: B 10, AC 12.