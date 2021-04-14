The Adams Central girls tennis team opened the season with three competitions in just four days. But, thanks to a canceled invite last Thursday, the Patriots have gone almost two weeks without facing an opponent on the court. Until Wednesday.
AC hosted crosstown rival St. Cecilia in a dual that was moved a day earlier just to avoid the potential for inclement weather. The Patriots were happy to be competing again, but the 6-3 win over the Hawkettes helped make for a solid return to action after the long layoff.
“It was good to get our players some matches; we haven’t played since April 1,” said AC head coach Ed Sughroue. “It’s been over two weeks since we’ve played, so it’s really good to get on the court.”
“I thought they competed well. We’re still young; we’ve only got one senior on the team, our No. 1 singles. She does really well, and the other girls are learning,” said Deb Starr, who was standing in as temporary head coach for the Hawkettes. “They’ve come a long ways from the beginning of the season, so they’re having a lot of fun. We’re still learning our game in practice.”
The two teams started with the singles competitions, in contrast to the traditional format that opens with the doubles competitions. By the time the doubles competitions started, Adams Central already had won the dual after capturing five victories from its singles players.
Sughroue said his team’s success starts at the top, with No. 1 singles player Merci Hood, who defeated STC’s Mackenzie Demuth 8-2.
“Merci’s really worked hard for us. And Mackenzie Demuth — we don’t have anybody in practice that’s going to give (Hood) as good of competition as Mackenzie does. It was really good for Merci to get that match in,” Sughroue said.
Hood continued her stellar play in the doubles competition, though the result was not the same. She and teammate Claire Kiobassa dropped a close match 8-6 to STC’s Demuth and Olivia Kvols. Throughout the match, Hood was constantly lifting up her teammate, who was competing in her first-ever varsity match. Sughroue said that is on par for Hood’s leadership as a teammate.
“Merci is our leader. She’s done a great job for us and is a hard worker. She not only cares about her results but she follows the whole team,” he said. “We’re real fortunate to have her.”
The No. 2 doubles teams were so equally matched that the battle went into a tiebreaker. Adams Central’s Emmery Huyser and Gracie Weichman edged past Etta Schreiner and Emma Landgren for a 9-8 win after taking the tiebreaker 7-3.
“Emmery Huyser has been a pleasant surprise,” Sughroue said. “I was told her dad played college tennis, but she’s a good little player. And Gracie Weichman is another freshman ... and she is ultra competitive. She likes to win. Those two won in a tiebreaker.”
The only doubles match that didn’t go down to the wire was the No. 1 competition, as Elli Marker and Brianna Stroh combined to beat the Hawkette duo of Allison Stritt and Addie Demuth by a score of 8-1. Sughroue said the Patriot pair could be in store for a special season.
“They’re both competitive. They’re going to fit nicely in the No. 1 doubles spot,” he said. “I think they’re going to have a big year. They’re going to get even better as they play together. You can tell they’re better now than they were even two weeks ago. They’re understanding more, so it’s good to see that.
As for the Hawkettes, Addie Demuth and Landgren were the only two to earn victories in the singles matches. Addie won 8-6 while Landgren finished with an 8-4 victory.
St. Cecilia still has a lot of room to grow, but Starr believes the athletes will be able to improve as they get more matches under their belts and gain experience.
“Just being able to play in these meets...they’re just learning so much through the experience of playing another opponent,” she said.
Doubles
No. 1 — Brianna Stroh/Elli Marker, def. Allison Stritt/Addie Demuth, STC; 8-1
No. 2 — Emmery Huyser/Gracie Weichman, AC, def. Etta Schreiner/Emma Landgren, STC; 9-8 (7-3)
No. 3 — Mackenzie Demuth/Olivia Kols, STC, def. Merci Hood/Claire Kiobassa, AC; 8-6
Singles
No. 1 — Merci Hood, AC, def. Mackenzie Demuth, STC; 8-2
No. 2 — Elli Marker, AC, def. Olivia Kols, STC; 8-3
No. 3 — Addie Demuth, STC, def. Brianna Stroh; 8-6
No. 4 — Emmery Huyser, AC, def. Etta Schreiner, STC; 8-4
No. 5 — Gracie Weichman, AC, def. Alli Stritt, STC; 8-6
No. 6 — Emma Landgren, STC, def. Maddie McDaniel, AC; 8-4