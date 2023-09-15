Adam Central wanted to get off to a faster start Friday. And the Patriots did just that, racing to a 27-8 home opener win over previously unbeaten Syracuse.
Undefeated AC scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. The 4-0 Patriots added a TD in the second quarter and another in the third quarter.
AC coach Josh Lewis praised his team for its quick start.
“We challenged them this week to come out and have a fast start. They responded to that challenge,” Lewis said. “The first half in particular we’ve kind of been slow to get going, especially on offense. We came out and scored the first couple of possessions. We’ll take that everyday.”
The Patriot defense played solidly.
For example, AC’s defense gobbled up two Syracuse fumbles in the first half.
The Patriots capitalized on the first fumble recovery by turning it into a touchdown three plays later. Senior running back Nick Conant rambled in for a five-yard touchdown. Kaleb Wahlmeier booted his first of three conversion kicks.
Lewis spoke highly of his team’s ball hawking skills.
“Our guys caught on that the ball was maybe a little loose when (Syracuse) ran it. It was kind of like piranha on blood. They want to get it when they get their opportunity,” Lewis said.
Conant scored his second touchdown of the night with a nine-yard run late in the third quarter. The touchdown capped a 9 play, 74 yard march.
Wahlmeier had a busy and productive game.
The junior scored two touchdowns and did all the team’s kicking duties. Wahlmeier tallied AC’s first TD — a 57 yard pass from senior quarterback Jayden Teichmeier.
Wahlemeier ran for his second touchdown from three yards out.
The Patriot defense kept the Rockets in check, not allowing them to score until the third quarter.
But Syracuse appeared to catch AC’s defense napping when the Rockets uncorked their 80-yard touchdown strike.
“They hit us over the top on a play. They lull you to sleep with the run and then they bring one at you and hit it,” Lewis said.
Syracuse entered Friday’s fray with an impressive 41 points per game average.
By holding the Rocket to eight points, Adam Central’s defense received credit from the head coach.
“They’ve been good all year. They’ve grown up pretty quick on that front,” Lewis said about his defensive unit.
Penalties plagued Adams Central all game long. Game officials flagged the Patriots 14 times for 130 yards. Syracuse had seven penalties for 55 yards.
Eliminating penalties will be a focus as the Patriots prepare for upcoming games.
“That’s a little disappointing,” Lewis said about his penalty-stricken team. “We’ve done too much of that this year and today was even worse. We will address it and start tidying some of that up. Clearly we’ve got some things to fix on that front.”
Syracuse (3-1).............0 0 8 0 — 8
A. Central (4-0)........14 7 6 0 — 27
AC — Kaleb Wahlmeier 57 pass from Jayden Teichmeier (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Nick Conant 5 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Wahlmeier 3 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Conant 9 run (kick fail)
S — Tieran Cox 80 pass from Will Janssen (run good)