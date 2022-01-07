Playing without one of its regular starters, Adams Central had its chances against Elkhorn North. But the Patriots fell short with their second-half rally Friday.
Down by 10 at halftime, AC rallied to pull within two points of the Wolves early in the fourth quarter. However, Elkhorn North had its way down the stretch for a 63-50 victory at the AC gym.
AC guard Jayden Teichmeier didn’t play due to illness. The Patriots missed his presence, as they dug themselves a first-half hole.
“He’s one of our most important players,” AC coach Zac Foster said of Teichmeier. “He’s our best guy off the dribble and our leading three-point shooter percentage-wise. He’s a big difference maker for us.”
Poor first-half shooting meant the Patriots were down but not out. AC made just three treys in the first half and sank just four three-throws in nine attempts by halftime.
“We thought we were getting good shots,” Foster said. “But we’ve got to be able to make free throws. We felt pretty good about where we were at, down 10 and considering we had shot poorly.”
It didn’t help that AC had only three players score in the first half. Only four scored in the second half.
Senior AC center Paul Fago carried the first-half scoring load for the Patriots. He reeled off 12 points prior to the break and closed with a game-high 19.
The only other Adams Central first-half scorers were Jacob Eckhardt with six points and Decker Shestak with three. Shestak scored on a trey halfway into the second quarter. Eckhardt finished with 17 points, including five treys and a pair of charity shots.
“We’ve got to have balance (in scoring). For us to be successful against good teams we’ve got to have balance and have different guys step up and make shots,” Foster said. “When we’ve played well we’ve had good balance. And Jayden is obviously a big part of that. That kind of hurt that tonight.”
Sam Dierks got hot in the third quarter and was instrumental in AC’s second-half rally. He notched eight points that period, as the Pats’ trailed by eight points going into the last quarter. Dierks canned a pair of three pointers and a two-pointer.
Eckhardt scored 11 points after halftime. He made back-to-back long bombs to whittle the Wolves’ eight-point advantage to 42-40 a minute into the final period.
“I am unbelievably proud of our guys for how well and how hard they played, considering being down a starter,” Foster said. “We were 42-40 in the fourth quarter and we had a chance. I was proud of the effort and how coachable our guys were; how much pride they played with. If a couple of plays go our way and we come out with a win.”
While AC threatened with its comeback effort, Elkhorn North regrouped. The Wolves ran off a 13-3 scoring explosion to put the win on ice. E-N’s built up its lead to 55-43 with about three minutes left to play.
While AC had trouble with offensive balance and shooting accuracy, the visitors had the luxury of getting eight players in the scoring column. But two players did all of the Wolves’ fourth-quarter scoring. Brandon Orgibold scored all of his team-high 15 points during the final eight minutes. Carson Ripley tallied six of his 11 in that time frame.
“You talk about balance, (Elkhorn North) had eight guys get in the scoring column. Their best players stepped up down the stretch,” Foster said.
The loss dropped AC’s record to 4-7. Elkhorn North improved to 5-6.
Adam Central goes back into game action Tuesday when the Patriots host Holdrege.
EN (5-6)..............17 14 11 21 — 63
AC (4-7)................13 8 13 16 — 50
Elkhorn North (63)
Colin Nowaczyk 2, Ryan Harrahill 4, Carson Ripley 11, Brandon Orgibold 15, Nathan Cunningham 11, Luke Tillman 4, Jack Lusk 5, Paxon Piatkowski 11.
Adams Central (50)
Sam Dierks 8, Jacob Eckhardt 17, Paul Fago 19, Decker Shestak 6.