Adams Central’s baseball team exploded for nine runs in the sixth inning. But it wasn’t enough for the Patriots to defeat highly-touted Norris on Monday.
The Class B No. 2 Trojans (16-8) broke out early and shut down the Patriots until AC’s big sixth-frame rally. But Norris responded with a run in seventh and another in the ninth to pull out a 10-9 extra-inning win at the Smith Complex.
“That was a good experience for our guys, to be able to come back and even pull ahead,” said AC coach Travis McCarter. “We knew coming in that this was going to be a good battle.
Our kids thought they could win this game. We proved that we can come back. We had a chance to win.”
Norris registered the winning run in the ninth by way of a single, a passed ball and a bunt single.
Adams Central couldn’t answer in its half of the ninth frame. Jaron Johnson singled but was left stranded.
Norris’ starting pitcher Bryce Fountain dominated AC’s offense through his five innings of mound work. Fountain allowed only one hit, a double by Nick Conant in the fifth inning.
But with a new Norris pitcher to start the sixth inning, Adams Central batters were eager to see what they could do.
In AC’s big sixth frame, The Patriots garnered three hits. They were also aided by two Norris errors and four hit batsmen.
All nine batters in AC’s batting order scored a run in the sixth frame, as 12 Patriots made plate appearances.
Getting singles for the Patriots in the sixth inning were Johnson, Hyatt Collins and Jayden Teichmeier. All three scored.
Also scoring in AC’s sixth frame were Joe Peshek, Jaxen Gangwish, Conant, Lucas Gabriel, Sam Dierks and Jack Sughroue.
“Our guys had a really good approach there,” McCarter said. “It was about getting the next guy up, putting pressure on them, a little doubt in their minds. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys in that situation.”
Top hitters for the Patriots included Teichmeier with a pair of singles, Conant, with his early double, Hyatt Collins with three singles, and Johnson with a pair of one-base hits.
Norris closed out with 16 hits. The Trojans cranked out four doubles and a triple.
“They had a couple of hard hits. But they had a lot of little bloopers and ground balls that found a hole,” McCarter said.
Norris (16-8)..........120 302 101 — 10 16 3
AC (6-3)....................000 009 000 — 9 8 2
W — Kaizer Papenhagen. L — Lucus Gabriel.
2B — N, Kale Fountain, Logan White, Collier Hestermann, Jordan Monroe. AC, Nick Conant.