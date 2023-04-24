AC Tribune graphic.jpg
Adams Central’s baseball team exploded for nine runs in the sixth inning. But it wasn’t enough for the Patriots to defeat highly-touted Norris on Monday.

The Class B No. 2 Trojans (16-8) broke out early and shut down the Patriots until AC’s big sixth-frame rally. But Norris responded with a run in seventh and another in the ninth to pull out a 10-9 extra-inning win at the Smith Complex.

