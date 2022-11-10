If you’re looking at the upcoming prep playoff football schedule, it’s understandable if you might be feeling a hint of déjà vu.
For the third time in four seasons, the Adams Central football team will be competing in the semifinals. The Patriots will be vying for the program’s third appearance in the state finals, and they’ll be doing so against the they faced in the title game two years ago: Pierce.
The Bluejays have advanced to the state championship game the last three years. They defeated Adams Central in the semifinals in 2019 and the finals in 2020. With such high stakes in recent meetings, the matchup could be considered a postseason rivalry. Or not.
“I think we have to get a victory first for it to be a rivalry, as far as that goes; but this will be the third time we’ve seen them in four years of the playoffs,” said AC head coach Shawn Mulligan. “Pierce is the pinnacle of Class C football. They’re very good, and that’s why they’re in the semifinals and the finals every year. To have another opportunity to play them is very good for our school.”
Pierce enters the game unbeaten on the year, dominating the competition throughout the season. Last week’s 33-23 quarterfinal win over Columbus Lakeview is the only game that the Bluejays have not won by more than three touchdowns.
Offensively, Pierce boasts its prolific run game and a more than complimentary passing attack. The Bluejays average 335.6 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Abram Scholting is also racking up 181.8 yards through the air per outing. Pierce is scoring at a 49.1 point per game clip this season.
“They’re complete in all aspects on offense,” Mulligan said. “They’re very strong, very solid up front; their quarterback is dynamic in his ability to throw the ball, but he is elusive if you get pressure on him. Of course, (Benjamin) Brahmer is the real deal at receiver, but they have other receivers that are complimentary to him also. They run the ball extremely well, too... Offensively, you just don’t see any weaknesses.”
There’s no question the Adams Central defense has a tough challenge ahead of it, but AC has been playing well on that side of the ball as of late. During Adams Central’s three game win streak, it has not allowed more than 20 points in a game — with only two touchdowns coming against the Patriots’ full starting defensive unit.
“Our defensive strength is our ability to run sideways, from sideline to sideline. We have really good athletes on the defensive side of the ball, so hopefully we continue to have the kind of athletes that can make those plays in open space against them and get more than one player to the football,” the AC coach said.
Adams Central has been a team that has relied on its ground game for offensive success. But in the Patriots’ final three regular season games — which included AC’s only two losses — they were not able to reach the 100-yard mark, a feat they’ve accomplished in each of their remaining eight contests this year.
But AC has re-established the rushing attack in the postseason. In the team’s first round and quarterfinal victories, it has combined for 538 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Senior Hyatt Collins has led the way, piling up 362 of those yards and five of those scores.
“We want to continue to be diverse. We are a run-first team, but we definitely rely on our passing game to set up the running game, based on the fact that we have three or four receivers in all of our sets,” Mulligan said. “You do have to be able to throw the ball, otherwise, they’ll just pack everybody in the box and take that part away from you, too.”
In the Patriots’ rematch against McCook in the quarterfinals last week, Sam Dierks threw for 212 yards. AC won that game 31-17, avenging a 28-14 loss in to the Bison in the regular season. The Patriots totaled 233 yards in that defeat, nearly doubling that output in the playoff win.
“We’ll continue to rely on Sam to make good decisions at quarterback and allow our line to create a seam here or there for our running backs to make plays,” the Patriots’ coach said.
There was a stretch of four consecutive seasons that Adams Central did not make the playoffs, from 2014-17. Since then, AC has competed in five straight postseasons, racking up eight state tourney wins during that time. One more big win for the Patriots will snap Pierce’s streak of consecutive state championship appearances, and it will send AC to its second title game in three years, after previously waiting 27 years between finals berths.
“It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and a lot of talented young men to get to where we’re at,” Mulligan said. “The culture at Adams Central has always been good. We play not only for the guys next to us but also for the guys that came before us and the guys that come after us.
“They’ve put a lot of time and effort into being successful. This group of 10 seniors has done everything they could have in the offseason, during the summer, and during the season leading up to this game to be as successful as possible. You couldn’t ask for anything more as a coach.”
It’s going to take all Adams Central has to knock off the Bluejays, but perhaps it’s AC’s time. The Patriot volleyball team upset favored Pierce in a volleyball district final; now, the boys of fall will be hoping for a repeat performance Friday in Pierce.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game being televised on News Channel Nebraska and broadcast on KHAS 1230 AM radio.