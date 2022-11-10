w10-30-22ADCfbPlatteview37.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Jaxen Gangwish makes a tackle against Platteview in the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs Oct. 28 in Hastings. The Patriots will need a strong performance all-around, but especially defensively, against Pierce Friday in the state semifinals.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

If you’re looking at the upcoming prep playoff football schedule, it’s understandable if you might be feeling a hint of déjà vu.

For the third time in four seasons, the Adams Central football team will be competing in the semifinals. The Patriots will be vying for the program’s third appearance in the state finals, and they’ll be doing so against the they faced in the title game two years ago: Pierce.

w10-30-22ADCfbPlatteview01.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Jayden Teichmeier knocks down a pass intended for Platteview’s Ezra Stewart in the end zone during the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs Oct. 28 in Hastings. 
w10-30-22ADCfbPlatteview27.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Hyatt Collins plays against Platteview in the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs Oct. 28 in Hastings.
w10-15-22ADCfbMcCook58.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central quarterback Sam Dierks makes a pass in the first half of the Patriots’ game against McCook Oct. 14 in Hastings.
0
0
0
0
0