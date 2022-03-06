Adams Central didn't let one loss derail its season.
It was quite the opposite actually.
The Patriots shook their heads after losing to Seward in the Central Conference tournament. But they realized in those moments who they really were, which team they really wanted to be.
The team that left its home floor upset, frustrated and on the verge of tears when a vaunted conference championship eluded it in the first round, returned with a renewed desire.
Adams Central dropped Crete by 33 in the tournament's consolation game, and stifled top-ranked St. Cecilia and muted Kearney Catholic a week later.
That was all before a gritty double overtime victory over Hastings High in front of 2,000 raucous fans and a drubbing of Lexington.
Then came a survive-and-advance win over Aurora, a chippy victory over Northwest and an avalanche that buried Platteview to punch a ticket to state.
Now the Patriots (22-3) are a team with an outside chance — but a chance nonetheless — to make a state final.
They got the draw they wanted: No. 6 Beatrice, Tuesday night at Devaney.
That would potentially lead to Omaha Skutt in the semifinals and the Class B favorite, defending champion Elkhorn North in a state final.
"Obviously anybody that's down there is good," said AC coach Evan Smith, whose teams have made three state tournaments in four years. "But we feel good about it."
The Patriots appear to have an advantage in depth, if not a slight edge in height in their first round matchup.
Beatrice relies on five players to spread out the scoring. The Lady Orange, who won the 2020 Class B championship, are paced by sophomore Addison Hatcliff's 9.8 points per game. Riley Schwisow, Chelsea Leners and Ellie Jurgens all average between seven and eight points per game.
AC has similar scoring balance albeit with Libby Trausch's 15.3 points leading the charge.
Where the Patriots have succeeded, especially lately, is in the pick-and-roll. That scheme has allowed Rachel Goodon to bull-rush the lane with her 6-foot-3 frame for high-percentage looks.
The Lady Orange have a pair of 6-footers, including Jurgens, who could clog things up.
"That'll be one of our biggest tasks," Smith said, "is to find ways to manipulate some of those mismatches and try to find ways to get the ball inside.
"We're going to have to hit some shots to create some of those looks inside for Rachel. She always finds good ways to score and our guards can get to the rim, too."
Smith's team was maybe ahead of schedule three years ago when it made its first state tournament in 10 years, but the Patriots have proved they are no one-hit wonder.
Adams Central has since garnered the respect of its peers by winning big games, like the Jan. 8 showcase game against top tier C-2 Bridgeport.
Continuing the season's success with its first sweep of the city schools since 2009 didn't hurt the narrative, either.
Smith said the process has been just that. He'll see if the pressure the Patriots face this week will produce diamonds.
During preparation, though, Smith didn't want his players to feel the stress.
That's where having a background in elementary teaching helps out.
"We went over to the playground and had a little dunk contest," Smith said of one the pre-state practices. "This time of year you've practiced enough to know what we're doing.
"We've seen defenses like Beatrice's. It's just keeping the kids focused on the task at hand and putting a few wrinkles in here or there."
Class B bracket (subhed)
Tuesday, March 8
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Game 1 — No. 1 Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. No. 8 Waverly (12-11), 9 a.m.
Game 2 _ No. 4 Norris (20-4) vs. No. 5 York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.
At Devaney
Game 3 — No. 2 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 7 Blair (18-6), 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Adams Central (22-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
At Pinnacle Bank
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1 p.m.