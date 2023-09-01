Through two games, Adams Central first-year head coach Josh Lewis can't complain about too much.
The Patriots, winners via 14-0 shutout over Holdrege Friday night, are 2-0.
As low-scoring as AC's victories have been (last week's was 7-6 over Minden), Lewis said his team is playing complementary football, and succeeding with it.
"It's nothing too out there," he said. "Our defense has played well, and we've struggled offensively."
Lewis' calling card is defense, spending the last nine seasons as Shawn Mulligan's defensive coordinator before the promotion. Offense was Mulligan's, and is now Matt Overmiller's.
The Patriots, though, began to find their groove in the second half Friday — much like they did a week ago on Saturday, when the game finished up.
Lewis said the coaching staff challenged the offensive line to create lanes in the running game. The Patriots used more runs to the outside in the second half, and experienced success that way.
"We thought we could get to the edge, but Holdrege did a great job getting through gaps up front," Lewis said. "They were playing pretty inspired football, as well, and it made it hard for us to get what we thought we could get to."
A screen pass called by offensive lineman Brendon Ground, Lewis said, helped AC get rolling in the third quarter. Ground vouched the play would work against a stubborn Duster front seven that clogged running lanes up the middle all night.
AC quarterback Jayden Teichmeier hit Nick Conant for 61 yards, and shortly after, the Patriots put points on the scoreboard.
Conant hauled in the scoring run from about 3 yards away.
"It's something we were probably going to get to eventually in the second half," Lewis said of the screen, "but Brendon Ground probably deserves more credit for it than Nick Conant. An O-lineman calls a play and it's successful, you get excited about it."
The game remained one-score until under eight minutes remained. Adams Central tacked on insurance in the form of another short Conant TD run.
A big run by Kaleb Wahlmeier set AC up deep in plus territory after Jack Trausch took a swing pass for 12 yards.
"One-score game, you're still nervous about things," Lewis said. "Wahlemeier gets jammed up, then rolls his way out of it for a bunch of yards.
"That (second touchdown) helps our confidence offensively, too."
Defense has remained strong for the Patriots. Through 96 minutes — eight quarters — they haven't allowed a defensive touchdown.
"Our growth over the last couple weeks has been tremendous," Lewis said. "They're really starting to grow into their roles."
Adams Central travels to Gothenburg (2-0) next week.
Prep football
Sandy Creek 46, Riverside 14
RURAL FAIRFIELD — Connor Rempe scored five touchdowns in the first half Friday afternoon as Sandy Creek cruised to a 40-0 halftime lead over Riverside.
Rempe rushed for three scores on five carries for 75 yards, caught a 36-yard TD pass from Ethan Shaw, and returned a Riverside fumble 42 yards.
Shaw carried 15 times for 165 yards and a score. Kaeden Schmidt also had a rushing touchdown, and led the Cougar defense with 10 tackles.
Minden 33, St. Paul 0
MINDEN — The Whippets bounced back from a heartbreaking 7-6 season-opening loss at Adams Central, and shut out St. Paul in their home opener Friday night. Minden out-gained the Wildcats by nearly 200 yards.
Orrin Kuehn scored four touchdowns on the ground, running for 105 yards on 19 carries.
Jake Ryan added a rushing score, finishing with 84 yards on 14 runs. Ryan also threw for 84 yards, completing 6-of-13 passes.
Austin Lutkemeier led Minden with five tackles, including a sack.
Prep boys tennis
Columbus invite
COLUMBUS — Hastings High won the Columbus invite with 40 points on Friday.
The Tigers' No. 1 doubles team, Braydon Power and Parker Ablott, won their bracket, going 3-0 with wins over Grand Island (8-4), Bellevue East (8-6) and Columbus (8-4).
Hastings' No. 2 duo, Ethan Zimmerman and Conner George, were runners-up, falling to Bellevue East (8-3) in the final. But they reached the title match by beating South Sioux City (8-0) and Holdrege (8-4).
At No. 2 singles, Alex Hafer also claimed silver. He defeated Grand Island's Mason Havel (8-6) and Bellevue East's Elijah Carrera (8-5) before suffering an 8-5 loss to Lincoln Northeast's Carson Pierce (8-5).
Ben Hafer, at No. 1 singles, placed third after an 8-2 win over Norfolk's Nick Spiedel, and then a 9-7 loss to Sioux City's Christian Perez, and then a forfeit in the bronze medal match.
Lincoln Christian invite
LINCOLN — Adams Central finished fourth with a 2-2 record at Friday's Lincoln Christian dual invite, winning 15 of 20 matches.
The Patriots beat Nebraska City 5-0 and Brownell Talbot/Concordia 5-0, while falling to Omaha Skutt 3-2 ad Lincoln Christian 3-2 (bronze medal round).
AC's No. 1 doubles team, Taylor Ablott and Dylan Janzen, went 4-0 on the day. Jon Reiners (No. 2/3 singles) went 2-0.
Prep cross country
Boone Central invite
ALBION — Hastings High's boys won Friday's Albion invite, and the girls team finished runner-up.
Diego Chojolan led the Tigers and the pack of 124 runners, winning in 17:00.20. Teammate Evan Struss was third at 17:30.40. Nolan Albers placed 14th and Marv Robinson 17th.
Sophia Reynolds paced the HHS girls in fourth (21:08.00). Kelyn Henry Perlich was eighth (21:33.70) and Xiamora Lagunas ninth (21:51.60), and Mylee Mick 11th (22:09.60).
College volleyball
Columbia 3, Hastings College 1
OLATHE, Kan. — No. 11 Columbia College handed No. 21 Hastings College its second ranked loss of the week to open Friday's Labor Day Classic.
The Cougars won the four-setter 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13.
Hastings (4-2) lost in four sets to No. 2 Concordia in Wednesday's home opener, its first loss after a 4-0 start to the season.
Ilse Benne (16 kills) and Majesta Valasek (11) led the Broncos offensively. Makenna Asher had 31 assists and Miriam Miller dug 21 attacks. HC hit .157 for the match.
Columbia, which hit a steady .300 as a team, had three attackers finish in double figures, with a match-high 17 from Allana Capella.