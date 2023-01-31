Holding Adams Central to a season-low in scoring was a good start to St. Cecilia's upset bid Tuesday night in this year's rendition of the crosstown showdown, but the bid ended there.
The Class D-1 No. 7 Hawkettes fell for a second straight season against the Patriots, who ended a 12-year drought in the rivalry last year.
Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central prevailed 37-27 inside enemy territory (Chapman Gym), scoring its final eight points at the free throw line.
"I thought our girls did a nice job of finishing down the stretch with some free throws," said AC coach Evan Smith.
"We put a lot of emphasis on that every week in practice and our girls are good, confident shooters from the line. We got the right people there tonight."
Rachel Goodon scored seven of her game-high 19 points from the charity stripe. The team's leader at the line, she was 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter.
Gracie Weichman and Lauryn Scott also buried free throws late to hand St. Cecilia (13-6) and fourth straight loss, the first streak of such length since 2008-09 for the Hawkettes.
St. Cecilia trailed the entirety of the ballgame, but never let the Patriots out of reach.
"I was really proud of the way the girls competed," said STC coach Greg Berndt. "You'd love to see a few more shots go down. It probably would have been a different game."
Neither team rang the gong at a high rate Tuesday night. They finished a combined 23-for-75 from the floor, 5-for-26 from 3-point range.
Defenses shined. Each held the other to a season-low scoring mark.
"We knew it was going to be a defensive battle from the get-go," Smith said. "We talked to our girls about that, that scoring was going to be hard on both ends, and the scoreboard shows it. I thought we did a good job of shutting down some of their perimeter game, and some of the easy looks they got inside was just some poor switching on our part."
The Patriots contested most everything in the paint; their eight blocks — Goodon had four — are proof.
"When you've got 6-4 in there, it makes things difficult for anyone," Berndt said, referring to Goodon's height.
The Hawkette defense experienced difficulty contesting Goodon when the Patriots were able to feed her a clean pass. The senior shot 6-of-10 from the floor, all on looks within a few feet of the orange circle.
The rest of the Patriots, though, were 5-for-27.
"This has been a group that's going to have to play defense to stay in games," said Berndt. "Our game plan was good, but I thought our kids competed and executed really well on the defensive end and gave us a chance to stay in the game and potentially win it at the end."
Adams Central's largest lead was 10 points late in the third quarter, following a 7-0 run on baskets by Goodon and a 3 by Lauryn Scott.
Tatum Krikac finished the period with a three-point play for STC and Avery Kissinger opened the fourth with a triple to make it a 25-21.
The Hawkettes got as close as four points twice more in the final frame.
Back-to-back buckets by Ryann Sabatka and Krikac made it 29-25 with half the quarter gone.
Then Abbey Musalek hit a shot and was fouled with 55 seconds left, but couldn't convert the three-point play to nudge the Hawkettes any closer.
Adams Central missed its first two bonus chances but preserved offensive rebounds to run more clock. Megyn Scott speared 11 rebounds in the contest, four were offensive.
"They gave us everything we could have and did a really good job in a lot of different ways," Smith said, "but we were able to finish."
AC (18-1)...............10 6 9 12 — 37
STC (13-6...............4 6 8 9 — 27
Adams Central (37)
Gracie Weichman 0-4 2-2 2, Megyn Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Kylie Lancaster 0-1 1-2 1, Lauryn Scott 2-8 2-3 8, Rachel Goodon 6-10 7-8 19, Kadi Kimberly 1-5 0-0 3, Briley Nienhueser 0-3 0-0 0, Lynsie Lancaster 1-1 0-1 2. Totals: 11-37 12-16 37.
St. Cecilia (27)
Lindsey Parr 0-3 0-0 0, Avery Kissinger 3-9 0-0 7, Abbey Musalek 1-5 0-0 2, Tatum Krikac 3-8 1-1 8, Ryann Sabatka 5-11 0-0 10, Emery Vargas 0-1 0-0 0, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-38 1-1 27.
Three-point goals—AC 3-13 (Weichman 0-1, M. Scott 0-1, L. Scott 2-5, Kimberly 1-4,, Nienhueser 0-2); STC. 2-13 (Parr 0-3, Kissinger 1-5, Musalek 0-1, Krikac 1-1, Sabatka 0-1, Vargas 0-1, Demuth 0-1). Rebounds—AC 29-8 (M. Scott 8); STC 24-4 (8-1). Turnovers—AC 11; STC 16.