9190.jpg
Buy Now

{span}Pierce’s Ben Brahmer pushes aside Adams Central’s Jaxen Gangwish during{span} {/span}{/span}the first half of Class C-1 semifinal action Friday at Pierce High School.

 Norfolk Daily News

PIERCE — A fast start on a frigid Friday night put Pierce in a familiar spot.

For the fourth straight year, the Bluejays will end their season in Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium after they used a 21-0 start to propel themselves to a 45-26 win over Adams Central in the Class C-1 semifinals Friday night at Pierce High School.

9107.jpg
Buy Now

Leighton Weber (72) and Zach Fleischer (65) of Adams Central bring down Pierce’s Abram Scholting during the first half of Friday’s Class C-1 semifinal at Pierce High School.
9170.jpg
Buy Now

Keenan Valverde had a big night for Pierce, rushing for 298 yards to help the Bluejays advance to the Class C-1 finals with a 45-26 win over Adams Central Friday in Pierce.
9144.jpg
Buy Now

{span}Adams Central’s Sam Dierks (2) gets a pass off as Pierce’s Luke Endorf{span} {/span}{/span}tries to get around the block of Zach Fleischer during C-1 semifinal{span} {/span}action Friday at Pierce High School.
Edward Jones
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0