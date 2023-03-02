LINCOLN — Adams Central and Bridgeport had to work equally as hard to earn a rematch with each other.
What a shame it would have been to not have happened.
The Bulldogs narrowly escaped their opening round game against Lincoln Christian, surviving the final 10 seconds in a one-possession game without Colorado pledge Ruthie Loomis-Goltl to keep their unbeaten record intact.
The Patriots (25-1) watched a double-digit lead evaporate as they trailed in the fourth quarter of their 45-38 win over Gothenburg.
But all's well that end's well.
Basketball fans have a rematch that's been earmarked since the team's met last January in Kearney at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
Adams Central beat Bridgeport in round one. What will happen in round two inside Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday morning? Tip-off is set for 10:45 a.m.
Bridgeport is 51-2 in its last 53 games. Both of those losses have come against teams from Hastings. The Patriots and the Hawkettes of St. Cecilia (last year's C-2 final).
Bridgeport (25-0) is in the midst of what seems like a third dream season in a row.
Two years ago was the Bulldogs' first trip to Lincoln in a decade with a budding star in Loomis-Goltl.
Now she's a homegrown star headed to a Division I school, and her younger sister, Olivia, also D-I bound, has stepped into the spotlight.
The Loomis-Goltls combine for close to 40 points per game. Brooklyn Mohrman adds another 12.
"A lot of the offense runs through the two sisters, but they've got a couple guards who have been hitting shots for them this year, which just adds another layer of defense you have to come up with," said Adams Central coach Evan Smith.
Last year, the Bulldogs were unbeaten against teams in their class until the state championship game. The only team they struggled against in the regular season was Adams Central, which was Class B at the time.
The Patriots have as much depth at the Bulldogs. And they have a equally-sized defender to put on Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in Rachel Goodon. Both are 6-foot-3.
That's half the battle.
Smith felt like he was talking about his own team when describing Bridgeport earlier this week.
"I think that's why it's kind of a cool matchup," he said. "I think that's why last year we gave them problems, because we do match-up so well with them."
Another rematch, another semifinal for STC
Death, taxes and St. Cecilia's Hawkettes in a state basketball semifinal.
Unsurprising when you see St. Cecilia advancing in the bracket. Surprising when you see all that the Hawkettes lost from a season ago, even two or three seasons ago.
This team coached by Greg Berndt offers up more credit to the man already decorated with three state championship rings as the STC girls basketball coach.
And that's not a slight at the players on the team. At their experience, maybe.
There are two tourney "veterans," if you will, in juniors Ryann Sabatka and Tatum Krikac. But of the six freshmen, sophomore, one other junior and lone senior, not one had seen the floor in Lincoln in uniform.
Freshman Avery Kissinger has experience by blood. It's only been flowing through her during her entire life. Now she's wearing older sister Bailey's No. 4 jersey hoping to drench it with some more championship-worthy sweat.
Kissinger had a big third quarter in her tournament debut Wednesday, scoring eight of her 10 points in the frame to help the fourth-seeded Hawkettes (18-7) defeat Elmwood-Murdock 49-37.
Sabatka tallied a game-high 16 in that very same win that put St. Cecilia in its sixth consecutive semifinal and 11th in the last 12 seasons.
The Hawkettes draw top-seeded Ravenna (25-2) at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Devaney Sports Center for a spot in a fifth straight state final.
"We’re going to have to play our best," Berndt said of the matchup.
"(Ravenna is) a very experienced group. Not a ton of girls on the bench, but what they do have is a ton of seniors with a lot of experience. Just kind of seeing them on film through the year, they're a confident group and obviously here for a reason."
Senior guard Tori Sklenar led Ravenna in its opener. She scored 26 points — well-above her 18 point average — in a 51-37 win over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
St. Cecilia hasn't leaned on anything more than its defense this season, and it'll have another tough task against the Bluejays, who beat the Hawkettes in a 2018 Class C-2 semifinal.
"We pride ourselves on our tough defense," Sabatka said. "Probably 80% of our practice is spent on defense. We really work on it because if they can't score, they. can't win."